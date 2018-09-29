2018 UCI Supercross Round 7 & 8 Schedule, Live Video and Links
The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series concludes with round 7 & 8 this weekend at Santiago del Estero in Argentina.
Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.
We are kicking off the business end of the Olympic cycle as countries and riders fight for Olympic qualification points.
Schedule
Round 7 on Saturday 29 September race starts in Santiago Del Estero at 13:20
|Auckland
|5:20am (Sunday)
|London
|5:20pm
|Los Angeles
|9:20am
|Melbourne
|2:20am (Sunday)
|New York
|12:20pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|9:20am
Round 8 on Sunday 30 September racing starts in Santiago Del Estero at 13:00
|Auckland
|5:00am (Monday)
|London
|5:00pm
|Los Angeles
|9:00am
|Melbourne
|2:00am (Monday)
|New York
|12:00pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|9:00am
Current Standings after 6 rounds
Elite Men
- KIMMANN Niek (NED) 795
- DAUDET Joris (FRA) 685
- ANDRE Sylvain (FRA) 650
- MAHIEU Romain (FRA) 490
- VAN GENDT Twan (NED) 485
- GRAF David (SUI) 355
- HARMSEN Joris (NED) 355
- SAKAKIBARA Kai (AUS) 320
- RAMIREZ YEPES Carlos Alberto (COL) 310
- RAGOT RICHARD Mathis (FRA) 300
Elite Women
- SMULDERS Laura (NED) 815
- BAAUW Judy (NED) 610
- SAKAKIBARA Saya (AUS) 580
- BONDARENKO Yaroslava (RUS) 540
- AFREMOVA Natalia (RUS) 515
- VALENTINO Manon (FRA) 410
- SHRIEVER Bethany (GBR) 380
- PETERSONE Vineta (LAT) 355
- MECHIELSEN Drew (CAN) 325
- SUVOROVA Natalia (RUS) 310
Live Stream
Links
- www.bmxargentina.com for BMX Argentina’s official website
- www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
