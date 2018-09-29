  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

2018 UCI Supercross Round 7 & 8 Schedule, Live Video and Links

The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series concludes with round 7 & 8 this weekend at Santiago del Estero in Argentina.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

We are kicking off the business end of the Olympic cycle as countries and riders fight for Olympic qualification points.

Schedule

Round 7 on Saturday 29 September race starts in Santiago Del Estero at 13:20

Auckland5:20am (Sunday)
London5:20pm
Los Angeles9:20am
Melbourne2:20am (Sunday)
New York12:20pm
Phoenix (RTB)9:20am

Round 8 on Sunday 30 September racing starts in Santiago Del Estero at 13:00

Auckland5:00am (Monday)
London5:00pm
Los Angeles9:00am
Melbourne2:00am (Monday)
New York12:00pm
Phoenix (RTB)9:00am

Current Standings after 6 rounds

Elite Men

  1. KIMMANN Niek (NED) 795
  2. DAUDET Joris (FRA) 685
  3. ANDRE Sylvain (FRA) 650
  4. MAHIEU Romain (FRA) 490
  5. VAN GENDT Twan (NED) 485
  6. GRAF David (SUI) 355
  7. HARMSEN Joris (NED) 355
  8. SAKAKIBARA Kai (AUS) 320
  9. RAMIREZ YEPES Carlos Alberto (COL) 310
  10. RAGOT RICHARD Mathis (FRA) 300

Elite Women

  1. SMULDERS Laura (NED) 815
  2. BAAUW Judy (NED) 610
  3. SAKAKIBARA Saya (AUS) 580
  4. BONDARENKO Yaroslava (RUS) 540
  5. AFREMOVA Natalia (RUS) 515
  6. VALENTINO Manon (FRA) 410
  7. SHRIEVER Bethany (GBR) 380
  8. PETERSONE Vineta (LAT) 355
  9. MECHIELSEN Drew (CAN) 325
  10. SUVOROVA Natalia (RUS) 310

Live Stream

Links

