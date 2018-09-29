2018 UCI Supercross Round 7 & 8 Schedule, Live Video and Links

The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series concludes with round 7 & 8 this weekend at Santiago del Estero in Argentina.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

We are kicking off the business end of the Olympic cycle as countries and riders fight for Olympic qualification points.

Schedule

Round 7 on Saturday 29 September race starts in Santiago Del Estero at 13:20

Auckland 5:20am (Sunday) London 5:20pm Los Angeles 9:20am Melbourne 2:20am (Sunday) New York 12:20pm Phoenix (RTB) 9:20am

Round 8 on Sunday 30 September racing starts in Santiago Del Estero at 13:00

Auckland 5:00am (Monday) London 5:00pm Los Angeles 9:00am Melbourne 2:00am (Monday) New York 12:00pm Phoenix (RTB) 9:00am

Current Standings after 6 rounds

Elite Men

KIMMANN Niek (NED) 795 DAUDET Joris (FRA) 685 ANDRE Sylvain (FRA) 650 MAHIEU Romain (FRA) 490 VAN GENDT Twan (NED) 485 GRAF David (SUI) 355 HARMSEN Joris (NED) 355 SAKAKIBARA Kai (AUS) 320 RAMIREZ YEPES Carlos Alberto (COL) 310 RAGOT RICHARD Mathis (FRA) 300

Elite Women

SMULDERS Laura (NED) 815 BAAUW Judy (NED) 610 SAKAKIBARA Saya (AUS) 580 BONDARENKO Yaroslava (RUS) 540 AFREMOVA Natalia (RUS) 515 VALENTINO Manon (FRA) 410 SHRIEVER Bethany (GBR) 380 PETERSONE Vineta (LAT) 355 MECHIELSEN Drew (CAN) 325 SUVOROVA Natalia (RUS) 310

Live Stream

Links