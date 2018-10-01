Answer BMX Number Plates Coming Soon

News just in from Answer BMX, they will be expanding their product range to include number plates. It only makes sense since they already have side plates and numbers. For now this is all the information we have. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear more.

Get your Pre Orders in NOW

ETA Grands 2018

The colors on the first run will be

Black, Red, Blue, White, Yellow, Pink, Florescent yellow

(the circle A at the bottom of each plate will be colored in as well)

Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).

For more about Answer BMX products check out answerbmx.com