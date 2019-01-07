Answer/SSquared BSX2019: Pre-Enter and Save/Entry List

It’s closing in fast folks! There’s just 7 days…that’s just 1 week…until the Answer/SSquared BSX2019! We are still finalising prizes this week and may have some new partners to announce soon, but let’s just say we have a massive booty, that’s right, MASSIVE! Thousands of dollars worth of prizes to be won over the course of the day. Including amazing gear from Answer and SSquared, a complete bike from Radio, tires and seats from Tioga, forks and bars from Ciari, a sweet roof rack from Yakima. And let’s not forget the amazing awards from ODI grips, Thinglab and Phirebird. And there’s a whole lot more. My head is spinning just thinking about it!

Are you ready for the most fun you can have on two wheels?

Have you entered yet? Make sure you pre-enter and save. Click here to enter now.

If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, clear your calendar – Monday 14 January, Kinglake Victoria. There is nothing else like it.

Entry List As Of January 7

Name Sponsors State/Country Class Tyler Gleadow FD2 Queensland 8-10 Boys Hamish Prendergast Victoria 8-10 Boys Zae Cobain Victoria 8-10 Boys Zac Main Victoria 11-13 Boys Jesse Paul South Australia 11-13 Boys Josh Swiatek Victoria 11-13 Boys Jack Gleadow Queensland 11-13 Boys Callum Whitney Victoria 11-13 Boys Blair Darby STAATS BMXEDGE NSW 11-13 Boys Andrew Willgoose Victoria 45+ Open Wheel Shane Jenkins Profile Racing Victoria 45+ Open Wheel Glenn Main Profile Racing Australia Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Men Amie Main Speedline / Supercross Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Women Ardians Pratama Twisted Concepts BMX Bali, Indonesia Open Men Owen Macpherson Victoria Open Men Oliver Willgoose Pro Elite Training Victoria Open Men Adam Darby STAATS BMXEDGE NSW Open Men Leah Hearne SE Racing, Skingrowsback… NSW Open Women

Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide

Click here to check out the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide

Entry Forms & Online Pre-Entry

We have a pretty small but hard working crew at BSX so there are a couple of things that take us a while to get to, the entry forms are usually one of the last things to get done and we know a few of you have been waiting for these. So, like you, we are very happy the wait is over.

We do things a little differently with our entries, rather than use the standard online entry system and cost you extra money and for us to lose money that we are trying to raise for the Royal Children’s Hospital we offer the following options.

Pre-enter by completing the entry form below, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019 Pre-enter by completing the online pre-entry form at bmxultra.com/bsx/pre-enter-for-bsx, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019 Pre-enter at RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack Enter on the day at the venue 8:30 am – 10 am Jan 14. Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH

The key information

Age on the day of the event

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5)

but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5) Block 1 Trophy classes ( Practice 9:00am – 10:30am Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm) 8-10 Boys 8-10 Girls 11-13 Boys 11-13 Girls Open Retro 45+ Open Wheel

( Block 2 Money Classes (Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm) Open Men Open Women 30+ Open Wheel Men 30+ Open Wheel Women

(Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm)

Download the entry form

The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Phirebird

Tioga

Thinglab

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX Store

BMXEDGE

Ringmaster Images

299 Custom Racewear

Bronze Partners

Yakima

Rizen

Mac Components

RAD Factory Team

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2019?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys

8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys

11-13 Girls

Open Retro

45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men

Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

Camping/Accommodation

Unfortunately this year we aren’t able to offer camping at the venue as we have in the past. Here are some alternatives for those looking to camp or stay close to the track.

The Gums Camping Area (website)

Make sure you book ahead these camping grounds can be quite popular during the school holidays.

Make sure you book ahead these camping grounds can be quite popular during the school holidays. The Kinglake Pub (website)

For enquiries/bookings call (03) 5786 1230 Or email info@kinglakepub.com.au

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.