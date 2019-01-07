Answer/SSquared BSX2019: Pre-Enter and Save/Entry List
It’s closing in fast folks! There’s just 7 days…that’s just 1 week…until the Answer/SSquared BSX2019! We are still finalising prizes this week and may have some new partners to announce soon, but let’s just say we have a massive booty, that’s right, MASSIVE! Thousands of dollars worth of prizes to be won over the course of the day. Including amazing gear from Answer and SSquared, a complete bike from Radio, tires and seats from Tioga, forks and bars from Ciari, a sweet roof rack from Yakima. And let’s not forget the amazing awards from ODI grips, Thinglab and Phirebird. And there’s a whole lot more. My head is spinning just thinking about it!
Are you ready for the most fun you can have on two wheels?
Have you entered yet? Make sure you pre-enter and save. Click here to enter now.
If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, clear your calendar – Monday 14 January, Kinglake Victoria. There is nothing else like it.
Entry List As Of January 7
|Name
|Sponsors
|State/Country
|Class
|Tyler Gleadow
|FD2
|Queensland
|8-10 Boys
|Hamish Prendergast
|Victoria
|8-10 Boys
|Zae Cobain
|Victoria
|8-10 Boys
|Zac Main
|Victoria
|11-13 Boys
|Jesse Paul
|South Australia
|11-13 Boys
|Josh Swiatek
|Victoria
|11-13 Boys
|Jack Gleadow
|Queensland
|11-13 Boys
|Callum Whitney
|Victoria
|11-13 Boys
|Blair Darby
|STAATS BMXEDGE
|NSW
|11-13 Boys
|Andrew Willgoose
|Victoria
|45+ Open Wheel
|Shane Jenkins
|Profile Racing
|Victoria
|45+ Open Wheel
|Glenn Main
|Profile Racing Australia
|Victoria
|30+ Open Wheel Men
|Amie Main
|Speedline / Supercross
|Victoria
|30+ Open Wheel Women
|Ardians Pratama
|Twisted Concepts BMX
|Bali, Indonesia
|Open Men
|Owen Macpherson
|Victoria
|Open Men
|Oliver Willgoose
|Pro Elite Training
|Victoria
|Open Men
|Adam Darby
|STAATS BMXEDGE
|NSW
|Open Men
|Leah Hearne
|SE Racing, Skingrowsback…
|NSW
|Open Women
Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide
Click here to check out the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide
Entry Forms & Online Pre-Entry
We have a pretty small but hard working crew at BSX so there are a couple of things that take us a while to get to, the entry forms are usually one of the last things to get done and we know a few of you have been waiting for these. So, like you, we are very happy the wait is over.
We do things a little differently with our entries, rather than use the standard online entry system and cost you extra money and for us to lose money that we are trying to raise for the Royal Children’s Hospital we offer the following options.
- Pre-enter by completing the entry form below, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019
- Pre-enter by completing the online pre-entry form at bmxultra.com/bsx/pre-enter-for-bsx, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019
- Pre-enter at RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack
- Enter on the day at the venue 8:30 am – 10 am Jan 14. Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH
The key information
- Age on the day of the event
- Entry fee is $30 per class
- We do take entries on the day but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5)
- Block 1 Trophy classes (Practice 9:00am – 10:30am Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm)
- 8-10 Boys
- 8-10 Girls
- 11-13 Boys
- 11-13 Girls
- Open Retro
- 45+ Open Wheel
- Block 2 Money Classes (Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm)
- Open Men
- Open Women
- 30+ Open Wheel Men
- 30+ Open Wheel Women
Download the entry form
The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by
Platinum Partner
Answer/Ssquared
Gold Partners
ODI Grips
Airsho
Radio Bicycles
Phirebird
Tioga
Thinglab
Silver Partners
ECI Imports
RJPBMX Store
BMXEDGE
Ringmaster Images
299 Custom Racewear
Bronze Partners
Yakima
Rizen
Mac Components
RAD Factory Team
WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2019?
It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.
WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?
Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.
NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES
Block 1
Times:
Practice 9:00am – 10:30am
Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm
Classes:
- 8-10 Boys
- 8-10 Girls
- 11-13 Boys
- 11-13 Girls
- Open Retro
- 45+ Open Wheel
Prizes:
Trophies 1st – 4th
Block 2
Times:
Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm
Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm
Classes:
- Open Men
- Open Women
- 30+ Open Wheel Men
- 30+ Open Wheel Women
Prizes:
Cash 1st – 4th
Camping/Accommodation
Unfortunately this year we aren’t able to offer camping at the venue as we have in the past. Here are some alternatives for those looking to camp or stay close to the track.
- The Gums Camping Area (website)
Make sure you book ahead these camping grounds can be quite popular during the school holidays.
- The Kinglake Pub (website)
For enquiries/bookings call (03) 5786 1230 Or email info@kinglakepub.com.au
ABOUT BSX
BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.
The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.
ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.
Posted in: News