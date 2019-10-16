Answer/SSquared BSX2020: Bronze Partner 3757 Motorpsycle Co.

We’re down to 89 days until the Answer/SSquared BSX2020 and everything is slowly coming together for the 15th running of the unique charity event.

We’d like to welcome 3757 Motorpsycle Co. to the Answer/SSquared BSX2020 line up of partners.

Mark Your Calendars

If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event. Clear your calendar for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020, Monday 13 January, Kinglake Victoria.

Bronze Partner: 3757 Motorpsycle Co.

While 3757 Motorpsycle Co are a local Kinglake Mechanic they have been a big help with clean up work to get the BSX surrounds ready for the big day.

It was a Herculean effort but they have been able to clear our parking area and help clean up the spectator and track area and move all the excess dirt into stockpiles around the track area. This means we can check another big job off the list and focus on track and event preparation.

If you are from the Kinglake area and looking for a mechanic, or someone handy on a bobcat, get in touch with Con from 3757 Motorpsycle Co. on 0422 732 315.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Platinum Partners

Answer/SSquared

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Thinglab

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX

Ringmaster Images

BMXEDGE

Bronze Partners

Rizen

Ciari

Staats

Motorpsycle Co

Upcoming dig and ride days

Saturday October 26 from 11:00 until 4:00

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

Here’s a highlights video from the last event hosted at the Kinglake West venue.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $58,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be a special event, marking the 15 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup

It’s also just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup that starts a two hour drive away. We’re hoping to attract some elite riders who might spend a little extra time in Australia making the most of the weather that the Australian summer is famous for.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 13 January 2020. We will have more information for you soon.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2020?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2020 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $58,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.