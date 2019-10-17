Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX “Retro 1989” Stem

Supercross BMX are pumping out their 30th Anniversary products at quite a rate now. The “Retro 1989″ stem is the latest offering. Although the styling is a throwback it’s made to fit today’s standards, 1 1/8″ steerer and 7/8” bar. If you want to get your hands on one of these you will want to be quick!

Manufacturer’s Description

The original Supercross BMX Clip on stem is back!! Well kinda. Back in 1991 when we first put the Aheadset® system into our Supercross SX250 Pro XL frame we made a “Clip on” version of our Supercross BMX race stem. And to keep your knees from getting busted off by the extension off the back of the stem like the standard versions out there, we did a front wedge system that kept the back nice and clean and kept you from busting your knees while allowing the stem to LOCK ON to your forks.

This new version is for a 1 1/8″ Pro Fork and has a 57mm Extension and is set up for a tradtional 7/8″ BMX Racing Bar.

This new version pays tribute to the original style Supercross BMX racing stem, retaining the Wide mount design for maximum bar clamping area, the fully enclosed SHCS bolts, the extra thick bottom plate, but gets the modern internally CNC releaved area to reduce weight and the new Double Bolt wedge system to maximize the clamp force without damaging your forks making it safe to use on any Cro-mo or Carbon Fiber BMX race Fork.

Available in a very limited run.

Black or Silver Machined finishes only.

Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au