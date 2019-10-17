2019 Australian National Series: Round 7 – Canberra This Weekend
The final round of the 2019 Australian National Series is on this weekend in the nations capital, at the Canberra BMX Track. Although a number of classes are already decided there’s still a few classes that will come down to this final race.
The Forecast is looking good for the weekend, it looks like we’re in for some great racing.
Saturday: Min 6. Max 19. Becoming windy. Mostly sunny.
Sunday: Min 1. Max 20. Sunny.
LOCATION
Canberra BMX Club
15 Copland Drive
Melba, ACT
SCHEDULE
Saturday 19th October
10:00 – 11:30 Coaching Clinic
11:00 – 13:00 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)
11:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
11:30 – 12:00 Officials Briefing
Practice
12:00 – 12:30 8yr – 16yr
12:30 – 13:00 17+ & Masters Classes
13:00 – 13:30 Superclass
13:30 – 13:45 Sprockets
Racing
14:00 – 17:00 Moto 1 – 3 ALL Classes & Qualifers Superclass as Required
17:15 – 17:30 Final Superclass Only
Sunday 20th October
Warmup (No Gates)
08:30 – 08:45 8yr – 16yr
08:45 – 09:00 17+ & Masters Classes
09:00 – 09:15 Superclass
09:15 – 09:30 Sprockets
Racing
09:45 – 10:30 Moto 1 &2 (Superclass) & Moto 4 (Challenge Classes)
10:00 – 12:00 VIP Morning Tea
10:30 – 10:45 Moto 3 (Superclass)
11:00 – 12:00 Qualifiers & Finals
Age practice is for both 20” & Cruiser i.e. there will NOT be a specific cruiser practice time slot.
LINKS
Posted in: News