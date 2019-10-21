Mount Gambier to Host RedBull Pump Track World Champs Qualifier
The City of Mount Gambier is set to have the first ever Velosolutions Pump Track on Australian soil. Designed by Mountain Biking legend and Velosolutions CEO Claudio Caluori, the Mount Gambier Pump Track has a mix of berms, roller jumps, dog – legs and transfers catering for beginners through to elite biking athletes. Located in Hastings Cunningham Reserve, the pump track is just minutes away from Mt Gambier town centre. The pump track is free to use and will be hosting multiple upcoming events so be sure to check the City of Mount Gambier website to stay informed.
Location
Hastings Cunningham Reserve
Entry via Millard St
Mount Gambier
South Australia
Race Format
Solo runs
Conditions
Legal age to participate: 16 years on the date of the event
Entry fee: $20.- per rider
Please note: A licence from the national cycling federation or an official UCI ID is required to participate at this race.
Schedule
