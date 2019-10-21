Mount Gambier to Host RedBull Pump Track World Champs Qualifier

The City of Mount Gambier is set to have the first ever Velosolutions Pump Track on Australian soil. Designed by Mountain Biking legend and Velosolutions CEO Claudio Caluori, the Mount Gambier Pump Track has a mix of berms, roller jumps, dog – legs and transfers catering for beginners through to elite biking athletes. Located in Hastings Cunningham Reserve, the pump track is just minutes away from Mt Gambier town centre. The pump track is free to use and will be hosting multiple upcoming events so be sure to check the City of Mount Gambier website to stay informed.

Location

Hastings Cunningham Reserve

Entry via Millard St

Mount Gambier

South Australia

Race Format

Solo runs

Conditions

Legal age to participate: 16 years on the date of the event

Entry fee: $20.- per rider

Please note: A licence from the national cycling federation or an official UCI ID is required to participate at this race.

Schedule

Saturday, December 14th 2019

10.00 am – 06.00 pm Registration open

10.00 am – 05.00 pm Free practice

Sunday, December 15th 2019

09.00 am – 12.00 pm Registration open and free practice

12.15 pm – 12.30 pm Riders briefing

12.30 pm – 02.30 pm Timed runs

03.30 pm – 05.30 pm Knock-out heat finals

05.45 pm – 06.00 pm Award ceremony

06.00 pm until the end BBQ