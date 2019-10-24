Product Spotlight: Answer 20mm Dagger Carbon Forks

Answer BMX have been the market leader for high performance carbon forks for decades. The Answer carbon Dagger fork has been the benchmark for carbon forks for many years, but until now have only been available with 10mm dropouts.

The 1 1/8″ 20mm version is now available in Pro 20″ and 24″ sizes and selling fast.

There are no cosmetic changes to the popular fork, they still carry the slick Answer Dagger look that people are used to but now available with the enclosed 20mm drop outs.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Answer Dagger race fork is a lightweight race fork made from a 4K thread count carbon fiber weave with a 1-pc 7000 series aluminum steerer tube and crown, 7000 series aluminum dropouts with 20mm axle slots and a built in compression device.

At this stage they are only available in a gloss (black) carbon finish.

We believe the 1 1/8″ – 1.5″ tapered steerer version should be available by the end of November.

Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).