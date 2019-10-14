Product Spotlight: GT’s Pro Series Heritage Line Up
GT’s 2020 line up doesn’t only include a top notch off the shelf race bike, the Speed Series that we showed you a few months back, but it also includes a pretty freakin’ awesome Heritage range. The Heritage line up includes eight bikes all highly influenced by GT’s roots, only six of which made it to Australian shores. We’ll focus on the three Pro Series bikes from the Heritage range. Whether you are into 24, 26 or 29″ BMX bikes there’s something here for you.
The Heritage bikes are quite versatile and, although race influenced, they are decked out with removable rotor tabs, mid bottom brackets and rear pegs. They can be configured for just about anything. The Pro Series can be set up for beach cruising, riding to school, riding with the kids, hitting some trails or heck maybe even burning around the BMX track.
Take a look.
GT Pro Series Heritage 24
|MODEL CODE
|G46300U
|FRAME
|GT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs
|FORK
|GT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts
|CHAIN
|KMC S1
|CRANK
|GT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 36T Steel Chainwheel
|BOTTOM BRACKET
|MID Sealed Bearing
|PEDALS
|GT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle
|COG SET
|16T Freewheel
|RIMS
|Alloy Double Wall, 36h
|TIRES
|GT Smoothie 24 x 2.5″
|WHEELS SIZE
|24″
|FRONT HUB
|Alloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut
|SPOKES
|Stainless Steel, 14g
|BRAKES
|Promax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad
|BRAKE LEVERS
|Alloy
|HANDLEBAR
|GT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back
|STEM
|GT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm
|GRIPS
|GT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug
|HEADSET
|1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings
|SADDLE
|GT Cruise Control Railed
|SEAT POST
|Alloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm
GT Pro Series Heritage 26
|MODEL CODE
|G46200U
|FRAME
|GT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs
|FORK
|GT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts
|CHAIN
|KMC S1
|CRANK
|GT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 36T Steel Chainwheel
|BOTTOM BRACKET
|MID Sealed Bearing
|PEDALS
|GT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle
|COG SET
|16T Freewheel
|RIMS
|Alloy Double Wall, 36h
|TIRES
|GT Smoothie 26 x 2.5″
|FRONT HUB
|Alloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut
|SPOKES
|Stainless Steel, 14g
|BRAKES
|Promax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad
|BRAKE LEVERS
|Alloy
|HANDLEBAR
|GT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back
|STEM
|GT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm
|GRIPS
|GT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug
|HEADSET
|1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings
|SADDLE
|GT Cruise Control Railed
|SEAT POST
|Alloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm
GT Pro Series Heritage 29
|MODEL CODE
|G46100U
|FRAME
|GT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs
|FORK
|GT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts
|CHAIN
|KMC S1
|CRANK
|GT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 33T Steel Chainwheel
|BOTTOM BRACKET
|MID Sealed Bearing
|PEDALS
|GT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle
|COG SET
|16T Freewheel
|RIMS
|Alloy Double Wall, 36h
|TIRES
|GT Smoothie 29 x 2.5″
|WHEELS SIZE
|29
|FRONT HUB
|Alloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut
|SPOKES
|Stainless Steel, 14g
|BRAKES
|Promax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad
|BRAKE LEVERS
|Alloy
|HANDLEBAR
|GT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back
|STEM
|GT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm
|GRIPS
|GT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug
|HEADSET
|1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings
|SADDLE
|GT Cruise Control Railed
|SEAT POST
|Alloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm
Want to know more?
For more information check out gtbicycles.com/aus_en/bikes/bmx/heritage
