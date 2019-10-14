Product Spotlight: GT’s Pro Series Heritage Line Up

GT’s 2020 line up doesn’t only include a top notch off the shelf race bike, the Speed Series that we showed you a few months back, but it also includes a pretty freakin’ awesome Heritage range. The Heritage line up includes eight bikes all highly influenced by GT’s roots, only six of which made it to Australian shores. We’ll focus on the three Pro Series bikes from the Heritage range. Whether you are into 24, 26 or 29″ BMX bikes there’s something here for you.

The Heritage bikes are quite versatile and, although race influenced, they are decked out with removable rotor tabs, mid bottom brackets and rear pegs. They can be configured for just about anything. The Pro Series can be set up for beach cruising, riding to school, riding with the kids, hitting some trails or heck maybe even burning around the BMX track.

Take a look.

GT Pro Series Heritage 24

MODEL CODE G46300U FRAME GT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs FORK GT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts CHAIN KMC S1 CRANK GT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 36T Steel Chainwheel BOTTOM BRACKET MID Sealed Bearing PEDALS GT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle COG SET 16T Freewheel RIMS Alloy Double Wall, 36h TIRES GT Smoothie 24 x 2.5″ WHEELS SIZE 24″ FRONT HUB Alloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut SPOKES Stainless Steel, 14g BRAKES Promax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad BRAKE LEVERS Alloy HANDLEBAR GT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back STEM GT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm GRIPS GT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug HEADSET 1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings SADDLE GT Cruise Control Railed SEAT POST Alloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm

GT Pro Series Heritage 26

MODEL CODE G46200U FRAME GT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs FORK GT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts CHAIN KMC S1 CRANK GT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 36T Steel Chainwheel BOTTOM BRACKET MID Sealed Bearing PEDALS GT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle COG SET 16T Freewheel RIMS Alloy Double Wall, 36h TIRES GT Smoothie 26 x 2.5″ FRONT HUB Alloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut SPOKES Stainless Steel, 14g BRAKES Promax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad BRAKE LEVERS Alloy HANDLEBAR GT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back STEM GT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm GRIPS GT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug HEADSET 1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings SADDLE GT Cruise Control Railed SEAT POST Alloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm

GT Pro Series Heritage 29

MODEL CODE G46100U FRAME GT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs FORK GT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts CHAIN KMC S1 CRANK GT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 33T Steel Chainwheel BOTTOM BRACKET MID Sealed Bearing PEDALS GT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle COG SET 16T Freewheel RIMS Alloy Double Wall, 36h TIRES GT Smoothie 29 x 2.5″ WHEELS SIZE 29 FRONT HUB Alloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut SPOKES Stainless Steel, 14g BRAKES Promax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad BRAKE LEVERS Alloy HANDLEBAR GT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back STEM GT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm GRIPS GT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug HEADSET 1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings SADDLE GT Cruise Control Railed SEAT POST Alloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm

Geometry

Want to know more?

For more information check out gtbicycles.com/aus_en/bikes/bmx/heritage