Product Spotlight: GT’s Pro Series Heritage Line Up

GT’s 2020 line up doesn’t only include a top notch off the shelf race bike, the Speed Series that we showed you a few months back, but it also includes a pretty freakin’ awesome Heritage range. The Heritage line up  includes eight bikes all highly influenced by GT’s roots, only six of which made it to Australian shores. We’ll focus on the three Pro Series bikes from the Heritage range. Whether you are into 24, 26 or 29″ BMX bikes there’s something here for you.

The Heritage bikes are quite versatile and, although race influenced, they are decked out with removable rotor tabs, mid bottom brackets and rear pegs. They can be configured for just about anything. The Pro Series can be set up for beach cruising, riding to school, riding with the kids, hitting some trails or heck maybe even burning around the BMX track.

GT Pro Series Heritage 24

GT BMX Pro Series Heritage 24

MODEL CODEG46300U
FRAMEGT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs
FORKGT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts
CHAINKMC S1
CRANKGT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 36T Steel Chainwheel
BOTTOM BRACKETMID Sealed Bearing
PEDALSGT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle
COG SET16T Freewheel
RIMSAlloy Double Wall, 36h
TIRESGT Smoothie 24 x 2.5″
WHEELS SIZE24″
FRONT HUBAlloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut
SPOKESStainless Steel, 14g
BRAKESPromax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad
BRAKE LEVERSAlloy
HANDLEBARGT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back
STEMGT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm
GRIPSGT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug
HEADSET1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings
SADDLEGT Cruise Control Railed
SEAT POSTAlloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm

GT Pro Series Heritage 26

GT BMX Pro Series Heritage 26

MODEL CODEG46200U
FRAMEGT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs
FORKGT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts
CHAINKMC S1
CRANKGT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 36T Steel Chainwheel
BOTTOM BRACKETMID Sealed Bearing
PEDALSGT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle
COG SET16T Freewheel
RIMSAlloy Double Wall, 36h
TIRESGT Smoothie 26 x 2.5″
FRONT HUBAlloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut
SPOKESStainless Steel, 14g
BRAKESPromax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad
BRAKE LEVERSAlloy
HANDLEBARGT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back
STEMGT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm
GRIPSGT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug
HEADSET1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings
SADDLEGT Cruise Control Railed
SEAT POSTAlloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm

GT Pro Series Heritage 29

GT BMX Pro Series Heritage 29

MODEL CODEG46100U
FRAMEGT Pro Series Design, 6061-T6 AL Tubes, DT Gusset, MID BB, Under Seat Stay V-Brake, Integrated 1-1/8″ H/T w/ Removable Rotor Tabs
FORKGT Pro Design, 100% Cr-Mo 2pc. Steerer, Tapered Legs, 3/8″ Axle Dropouts
CHAINKMC S1
CRANKGT Power Series Cr-Mo 3pc., 170mm Arms, 19mm x 8T Cr-Mo Spindle, GT 33T Steel Chainwheel
BOTTOM BRACKETMID Sealed Bearing
PEDALSGT Low Profile FS Platform Design, PP Material, Boron Axle
COG SET16T Freewheel
RIMSAlloy Double Wall, 36h
TIRESGT Smoothie 29 x 2.5″
WHEELS SIZE29
FRONT HUBAlloy Body, Sealed Bearings 3/8″ Axle, 36h, 15mm Nut
SPOKESStainless Steel, 14g
BRAKESPromax P-1 Aluminum V-Brake w/ Soft Compound Pad
BRAKE LEVERSAlloy
HANDLEBARGT Pro Series Cruise Control 2pc. 100% Cr-Mo, 7.875″H x 31.5″W, 5°Up, 11° Back
STEMGT Front Load, 1-1/8″, Cold Forged Cap, 10mm Rise, 40mm
GRIPSGT Super Soft Flanged 155mm Single Compound w/ GT removable plug
HEADSET1 1/8″ Integrated Design, 45X45 Degree Sealed Bearings
SADDLEGT Cruise Control Railed
SEAT POSTAlloy Micro Adjust 27.2 x 300mm

Geometry

Want to know more?

For more information check out gtbicycles.com/aus_en/bikes/bmx/heritage

