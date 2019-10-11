There is an inspiring BMX video that was launched on youtube this week. Sanctified:The Tony Hoffman Story.

It’s a crazy but true story about how a regular high school student tried weed just to see what all the fuss is about to rapidly spiraling to full blown drug addiction, homelessness and a life of crime that lead to incarceration. It was in prison that the former BMXer found the motivation to use his time to focus on bettering himself mentally and physically, to train and prepare himself physically for his return to the BMX track.

Tony had gone from well beyond the point of no return to being an Olympic BMX coach and one of the most requested substance abuse speakers in the US.

I’d heard the stories and all the good things he’d done but it wasn’t until I watched the 23 minute documentary that it put it into perspective and it really hit home what Tony was able to achieve and see how he could help young adults to not make the same mistakes that he made.

World Ranked

After paroling prison on December 13, 2008, Tony Hoffman started living out his dream, with his addiction behind him. Tony is a Former BMX Elite Pro and placed 2nd at the 2016 World Championships in Medellin Colombia in the Masters Pro class. Tony coached Women’s Elite Pro, Brooke Crain, to a 4th place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil. His story is full of redemption as he has seen some of the highest highs, and the lowest lows. Tony has presented on the prestigious TEDx stage and is the Founder and Director of The Freewheel Project, a non-profit organization that mentors thousands of youth through action sports. Today, Tony is one of the most requested substance abuse speakers in the country, traveling 200 days a year to share his inspiring story with various audiences. Tony’s future goal is to open the Tony Hoffman Wellness Center where he hopes to redirect the lives of those struggling with addiction onto the path of sobriety and purpose.

The Early Years

Tony has been sober since May 17th, 2007. His BMX career started in high school, as he was a top-ranked BMX amateur with multiple endorsements. As a native of Clovis, Ca, where he attended Clovis High School, Tony started drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, and using prescription painkillers such as Vicodin and Oxycontin by his senior year. His life took a turn for the worse as he became addicted at such a young age, losing everything.

In 2004 Tony committed a home invasion armed robbery, and was ultimately sent to prison for two years in 2007. Tony had violated his probation and knows the depths of addiction, and understands the despair addicts go through as even a ten-year prison sentence threat, could not stop him from using during his probation. Tony began rebuilding his life’s purpose while he spent two years in prison. As soon as he was released, he used the positive and negatives of his life to get to where he is, today.

Today

Tony is a changed man, and inspires so many to live their life with purpose. Tony has dedicated his life, to bringing awareness around the country, describing how dangerous prescription pill and heroin abuse are, as well as advocating a shift in thinking towards current addiction-recovery processes.

