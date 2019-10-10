New Kenda Kudos Pro Race Tire

There’s another new race tire on the market, the Kenda Kudos Pro, which comes in only one size 20 x 1.75 but two models a light weight version for tubes, and a slightly heavier “tubeless ready” version. It’s probably too early to know if the tire will earn it’s name. The Kenda tires of the past struggled to maintain market attention in the BMX scene, time will tell if the Kudos Pro will be any different.

Manufacturer’s Description

The benchmark of BMX Race. The Kudos Pro is Kenda’s latest BMX race tire which features a smooth fast-rolling center and micro-knobs for grippy shoulders. The lightest version weighs only 324 grams, making the Kudos an excellent choice for racing. Available now in 20×1.75 as a tube type and SCT tubeless ready option.

Kudos Pro BMX race tire developed for World Champions, Olympians and National Champions worldwide, so be sure to shop these maximum performance BMX tires today!

Single Tread rubber compound designed for speed on today’s demanding BMX tracks

120 tpi, lightweight casing and folding beads allow for snappy acceleration

Front and Rear application

Tubeless Ready option

Technical Specifications

20X1.75 (44-406)