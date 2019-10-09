Product Spotlight: Answer BMX Disc Brake Adapters

Answer BMX have just launched their disc brake adapter that was designed for a clean and snug fit with the SSquared CEO frame, but is compatible with most frames with 10mm dropouts.

We asked John Sawyer from Answer/SSquared about the brake adapter and this is what he had to say. “…they will work on our CEO frames as well as others people have let us know about. They are made out of 6000 series alloy and so far USA made. We really wanted a tucked away set up with this so we took some time with it but we are so pleased with the final product. They are in stock now ready to go.”

Product Description

The Answer BMX 120mm disc brake adapters were specifically designed to match the tubing angle on the SSquared CEO frames. However, they are still compatible with other 10mm or 3/8? frames. The 140mm adapters are also universal.

Made for post-mount calipers

3 Size options

120mm adapter for 10mm or 3/8″ 20″ frames

120mm adapter for 10mm or 3/8″ 24″ frames

140mm adapter for 10mm or 3/8″ frames

If you are in the market for a disc brake adapter and have 10mm dropouts make sure you check out Answer BMX.

Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).