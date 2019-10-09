AMain.com have purchased Dan’s Comp

In some interesting industry news AMain.com Inc has purchased the domain and trademarks for Dan’s Comp. What does it mean for the BMX reselling giant? Is no one immune to the dwindling sales in the BMX industry?

Official Press Release from AMain.com

Chico, California – AMain.com, Inc has acquired certain assets of XP Innovations LLC who has owned and operated Dan’s Comp, The World’s Largest BMX Store, since 2005. Notably, AMain has purchased the domain and trademarks of Danscomp.com. Preparations are underway to quickly onboard a number of key brands in the freestyle segment and bring back the Race Category before the 2020 season gets underway.

Making the decision during the summer to identify someone to carry on the legacy of Dan’s Comp was a difficult decision for XP Innovations owners, who were also some of the longest tenured employees of Dan’s. Although multiple parties expressed interest, they chose to leave the brand in the hands of AMain as it was important to them that the new owners were vested in the industry and had a passion for BMX. Over the last several years, AMain.com, the parent company of Performance Bike, Bike Nashbar and AMain Cycling, has proudly supported a national level BMX Race Team, local racers of Silver Dollar BMX, and were instrumental in the construction of Chico’s public pump track.

“BMX is a sport our employees and their families have been participating in for a very long time. The Dan’s Comp brand is respected and well known all over the world and we’re excited to continue serving this segment of the industry.” Said Kendall Bennett, AMain’s CEO.

A revamped website will be up and running in the coming days and we are hard at work onboarding brands and processing existing freestyle inventory from Indiana to pair with race products from Supercross, Box, Tangent and others that were recently acquired from WPS, who announced their departure from BMX distribution just a few months ago. Once online, Dan’s Comp customers can expect same day shipment for in stock orders placed before 3:00 PM, Rewards Points, Easy Returns, the widest assortment of BMX products on the market, and a trained customer service team to answer their questions. Orders will ship from two warehouses in California and North Carolina, reaching 90% of the US within 3 business days. Our warehouse and customer service teams are here 7 days a week fulfilling your orders and answering your questions.

All current customers of Dan’s will be enrolled through 2020 as Platinum members in our VIP program to receive rush order processing, extended return windows and the highest level of rewards. Any customer reported to have an unfulfilled order as of October 5, 2019 will be issued store credit to be used on any of AMain’s family of sites or in one of their retail locations.

AMain.com Inc is an omni channel retailer headquartered in Northern California. AMain Hobbies, a worldwide leader of performance grade radio control products since 2004, also owns and operates several properties for cycling enthusiasts including Performance Bicycle, Nashbar, and AMain Cycling. AMain runs two successful brick and mortar stores and a world class RC race facility in Chico. With the addition of Dan’s Comp, AMain becomes one of the most diverse and exciting bike retailers in US and hopes that their success can elevate radio control and cycling by giving back to the communities who support them.