New Long Sleeve Tees and Hoodies from Supercross BMX

Supercross BMX appear to be killing two birds with one stone and expanding on their 30th Anniversary celebrations and preparing for their winter with a growing range of apparel that includes new hoodies and long sleeve tees. If past designs are anything to go by these are likely to be short runs, if you see something you like get it quick or you could miss out.

Long Sleeve Retro T-Shirt

Product Description

For our 30 year Anniversary we are celebrating with a few things and one of them is this Long Sleeve Retro Jersey Style T-shirt. It is a 100% cotton Long Sleeve T-shirt printed here in the So.Cal Hi Desert.

A Supercross 1989 Factory Jersey print on the back with the 3 color 1989 Supercross Headtube  pocket logo on the front, with a Full Length SUPERCROSS down tube logo on the left sleeve, all 3 prints are in the familiar Supercross colors of Yellow, Blue and Red. Printed on White shirts just as the first jerseys were.

Shirts are typically printed on Gildan 5400 Heavy Cotton Classic Fit or similar for size comparison.

  • 6.0 oz., 100% cotton pre-shrunk jersey knit (unless otherwise noted)
  • Seamless double-needle ?” collar, taped neck and shoulders
  • Double-needle sleeve and bottom hems
  • Quarter-turned to eliminate center crease

Long Sleeve Hand Made T-Shirt

Product Description

The Supercross “Hand Made” BMX  shirt has been one of our most popular selling designs. And now available in Long Sleeve. Available in a wide range of colors ( as long as it’s Black ) and sizes to fit everyone and your mood. Silk screened in So. Cal on heavyweight Gilden T’s to make sure it is an accurate fit. Pick one or 2 up today to help fill out your wardrobe.

White Front Print and Left Sleeve.

Shirts are typically printed on Gildan 5400 Heavy Cotton or similar for size comparison.

  • 6.0 oz., 100% cotton pre-shrunk jersey knit (unless otherwise noted)
  • Seamless double-needle ?” collar, taped neck and shoulders
  • Double-needle sleeve and bottom hems
  • Quarter-turned to eliminate center crease

SX #loveBMX Zip Up Hoodie

Product Description

The Supercross BMX – SX BMX #loveBMX Zip up Hoodie is here!

You have seen Felicia Stancil, KJ Romero and some of the other team riders rockin’ these hoodies for the last year or so, everyone has been wanting one, but the only way to get one was…. well be a Factory rider.

Well now you can get one of your very own, a nice custom Heather Charcoal Fleece Zip up Hoodie, a SX Grey lined hood, custom “Supercross” Zipper Pull, and Drawstring Eyelets. Make it a full custom Hoodie.

Right now they are available in Black, but limited edition colors may come in and out of stock throughout the year, so keep your eyes open.

Available from Adult XS up to Adult XXXL

Team Issue Zip Up Hoodie

Product Description

The Supercross BMX – Team Issue Zip up Hoodie is here!

You have seen Kam Larsen, Makieva and some of the other team riders rockin’ these hoodies for the last year or so, everyone has been wanting one, but the only way to get one was…. well be a Factory rider.

Well now you can get one of your very own, a nice custom Black Fleece Zip up Hoodie, a Hi Vis Lined hood, custom “Supercross” Zipper Pull, and Drawstring Eyelets. Make it a full custom Hoodie.

Right now they are available in Black, but limited edition colors may come in and out of stock throughout the year, so keep your eyes open. You may remember Tim Dinger wearing that custom Red one…..

Available from Adult XS up to Adult XXXL

Contact your favourite Supercross Dealer and pre-order yours today

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.

StoreEmailPhonePostcodeState
Blackman Bicyclesinfo@blackmanbicycles.com.au02 9621 81582148NSW
Crankd Cyclesmattj@crankdcycles.com(07) 47 285 8384814Qld
Rainbow Cycleworxrainbowcycleworx@gmail.com(07) 5502 69564212Qld
Edge Cycleworksedgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au(07) 4052 11644870Qld
Oxley Cyclesoxleycycles@westnet.com.au0418 199 7534073Qld
Daktari Sportsnick@daktarisport.com.au(08) 8724 80135290SA
RJPBMXrjpbmx@outlook.com0421 569 4953429Vic
Trail And Tracktatcycles_sales@hotmail.com0414 633 1893074Vic
YVC BMXbmx@yarravalleycycles.com(03) 9735 14833140Vic
District Cycle Storebrett@districtcyclestore.com.au03 5918 09763810Vic
Freedom Wheelsmark@freedomwheelscycles.com0403 760 8516163WA
Guildford Cyclesguildfordcycles@westnet.com.au9279 56136076WA
Midland Cyclesmidcyc@yahoo.com.au9250 63306056WA

Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au or facebook.com/SupercrossBMXAus

