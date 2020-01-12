Answer/SSquared BSX2020: On Today/Live Stream & Results

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is on today.

Gates open at 9:45 and riding at 10:00 (Melbourne AEDST).

The expected top temperature is 29, perfect for racing.

If you get in early enough you can still get your entry in and enjoy the day on your bike. We take entries on the day!

If you can’t make it, the stream will capture the whole day from about 9am ( Melbourne AEDT) today! (Monday 13 January.)

Live Results Link

The live results for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be up on ezeventing.com.au. Go to the events page to find the link.

Live Web Stream Link

We have a live stream again, but this time we will be getting you in on the action, we have a dual camera set up that will bring you closer to the track than the spectators. It will be available on the bmxultra.com YouTube account at www.youtube.com/user/bmxultradotcom.

Answer/SSquared BSX2020 Event Guide

Check out the Answer/SSquared BSX2020 event guide for all the information about the event at bmxultra.com/bsx

Who can compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

How to Enter for BSX

We do things a little differently with our entries, rather than use the standard online entry system and cost you extra money and for us to lose money that we are trying to raise for the Royal Children's Hospital we offer the following options.

Pre-enter by completing the entry form below, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 11am Jan 13, 2020 Pre-enter by completing the online pre-entry form, money to be paid by 11am Jan 13, 2020 Pre-enter at RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack Enter on the day at the venue 9:30 am – 11 am Jan 13.

Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH

The key information

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5)

but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5) Block 1 Trophy classes ( Practice 10:00am – 11:30am Racing 11:30am – 12:30pm) 8-13 Boys 8-13 Girls 45+ Open Wheel

( Block 2 Money Classes (Practice 12:30pm – 2:00pm Racing 2:00pm – 5:00pm) Open Men Open Women 30+ Open Wheel Men 30+ Open Wheel Women



Download the entry form here.

Download Entry Form

Current Entry list as of 9:00pm 10 January, 2020

Name Sponsor State Class Craig Austin Speedline / Supercross BMX Australia Victoria, Australia 30+ Open Wheel Men Paul Knox BMXUltra.com Vic Aus 30+ Open Wheel Men Grant Hines Planett Performance Apparel Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Men Aaron Rogers BMXUltra.com Vic 30+ Open Wheel Men Glenn Main Profile Racing Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Men Carly Morris Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Women Shaun Collins Profile Racing Vic 45+ Open Wheel Ashley Morris Victoria 45+ Open Wheel Paul Knox BMXUltracom Vic Aus 45+ Open Wheel Geoff Borrell Victoria 45+ Open Wheel Wayne Jolly Throdwn Victoria Australia 45+ Open Wheel Trevor Weber Australia 45+ Open Wheel Shane Jenkins Profile Racing Victoria 45+ Open Wheel Lachlan Hines Planett Victoria 8-13 Boys Declan Morris Victoria 8-13 Boys Liam Morris Victoria 8-13 Boys Jonty Woodburn Dynamite Cycles Victoria 8-13 Boys Zae Cobain Dad Vic 8-13 Boys Tyler Habel Trail and Trail Vic/Aus 8-13 Boys Rustyn McCarthy Victoria, Australia 8-13 Boys Josh jolly Throdwn Victoria Australia 8-13 Boys Noah Mason-Weber Australia 8-13 Boys Jack Gibson Victoria Australia 8-13 Boys William Driscoll Victoria 8-13 Boys Brandan Bullows Victoria Open Men Cohen Gooden Vic Open Men Chris Gooden Vic Open Men Reece ellis Tas Open Men Marcus Walker Trail & Track Victoria Australia Open Men Vanessa Gooden Vic Open Women

Mark Your Calendar

If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, make sure you clear your calendar for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020, Monday 13 January, Kinglake Victoria.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Platinum Partners

Answer/SSquared

Murrindindi Shire Council

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Thinglab

GT Bicycles

Phirebird

BMX Victoria

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX

Ringmaster Images

BMXEDGE

District Cycle Store

Bronze Partners

Rizen

Ciari

Staats

Motorpsycle Co

Phil Kaye Racing

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

Here’s a highlights video from the last event hosted at the Kinglake West venue.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $58,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be a special event, marking the 15 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup

It’s also just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup that starts a two hour drive away. We’re hoping to attract some elite riders who might spend a little extra time in Australia making the most of the weather that the Australian summer is famous for.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 13 January 2020. We will have more information for you soon.

Answer/SSquared BSX2020 Entry Form Available Now

We’ve had a lot of people asking about the entry forms of late and we have finally had the artwork completed and the entry form approved by BMX Victoria.

We do things a little differently with our entries. Rather than use the standard online entry system, which costs you and us extra money, we attempt to keep costs down while we are trying to raise for the Royal Children's Hospital, we offer the following options.

FOUR WAYS TO ENTER THE ANSWER/SSQUARED BSX2020

Pre-enter by completing the entry form, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 11am Jan 13, 2020 Pre-enter by completing the online entry form at bmxultra.com/bsx, money to be paid by 11am Jan 13, 2020 Pre-enter at BSX ride days or RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack or Enter at the venue 9:30 am – 11am Jan 13.

Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH.

Please note: Pre-entry is our preferred option, it will help us make the day run smoother and organise transponders we encourage you to pre-enter.

Pre-order your Answer/SSquared BSX2020 Tee Today

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 6 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must email bsx@bmxultra.com and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2020?

It's a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2020 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $58,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.

Answer/SSquared BSX2019 Event Guide

