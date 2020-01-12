Answer/SSquared BSX2020: On Today/Live Stream & Results
The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is on today.
Gates open at 9:45 and riding at 10:00 (Melbourne AEDST).
The expected top temperature is 29, perfect for racing.
If you get in early enough you can still get your entry in and enjoy the day on your bike. We take entries on the day!
If you can’t make it, the stream will capture the whole day from about 9am ( Melbourne AEDT) today! (Monday 13 January.)
Live Results Link
The live results for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be up on ezeventing.com.au. Go to the events page to find the link.
Live Web Stream Link
We have a live stream again, but this time we will be getting you in on the action, we have a dual camera set up that will bring you closer to the track than the spectators. It will be available on the bmxultra.com YouTube account at www.youtube.com/user/bmxultradotcom.
Answer/SSquared BSX2020 Event Guide
Check out the Answer/SSquared BSX2020 event guide for all the information about the event at bmxultra.com/bsx
Who can compete at BSX?
It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.
How to Enter for BSX
We do things a little differently with our entries, rather than use the standard online entry system and cost you extra money and for us to lose money that we are trying to raise for the Royal Children’s Hospital we offer the following options.
- Pre-enter by completing the entry form below, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 11am Jan 13, 2020
- Pre-enter by completing the online pre-entry form, money to be paid by 11am Jan 13, 2020
- Pre-enter at RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack
- Enter on the day at the venue 9:30 am – 11 am Jan 13.
Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH
The key information
- Entry fee is $30 per class
- We do take entries on the day but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5)
- Block 1 Trophy classes (Practice 10:00am – 11:30am Racing 11:30am – 12:30pm)
- 8-13 Boys
- 8-13 Girls
- 45+ Open Wheel
- Block 2 Money Classes (Practice 12:30pm – 2:00pm Racing 2:00pm – 5:00pm)
- Open Men
- Open Women
- 30+ Open Wheel Men
- 30+ Open Wheel Women
Download the entry form here.
Current Entry list as of 9:00pm 10 January, 2020
|Name
|Sponsor
|State
|Class
|Craig Austin
|Speedline / Supercross BMX Australia
|Victoria, Australia
|30+ Open Wheel Men
|Paul Knox
|BMXUltra.com
|Vic Aus
|30+ Open Wheel Men
|Grant Hines
|Planett Performance Apparel
|Victoria
|30+ Open Wheel Men
|Aaron Rogers
|BMXUltra.com
|Vic
|30+ Open Wheel Men
|Glenn Main
|Profile Racing
|Victoria
|30+ Open Wheel Men
|Carly Morris
|Victoria
|30+ Open Wheel Women
|Shaun Collins
|Profile Racing
|Vic
|45+ Open Wheel
|Ashley Morris
|Victoria
|45+ Open Wheel
|Paul Knox
|BMXUltracom
|Vic Aus
|45+ Open Wheel
|Geoff Borrell
|Victoria
|45+ Open Wheel
|Wayne Jolly
|Throdwn
|Victoria Australia
|45+ Open Wheel
|Trevor Weber
|Australia
|45+ Open Wheel
|Shane Jenkins
|Profile Racing
|Victoria
|45+ Open Wheel
|Lachlan Hines
|Planett
|Victoria
|8-13 Boys
|Declan Morris
|Victoria
|8-13 Boys
|Liam Morris
|Victoria
|8-13 Boys
|Jonty Woodburn
|Dynamite Cycles
|Victoria
|8-13 Boys
|Zae Cobain
|Dad
|Vic
|8-13 Boys
|Tyler Habel
|Trail and Trail
|Vic/Aus
|8-13 Boys
|Rustyn McCarthy
|Victoria, Australia
|8-13 Boys
|Josh jolly
|Throdwn
|Victoria Australia
|8-13 Boys
|Noah Mason-Weber
|Australia
|8-13 Boys
|Jack Gibson
|Victoria Australia
|8-13 Boys
|William Driscoll
|Victoria
|8-13 Boys
|Brandan Bullows
|Victoria
|Open Men
|Cohen Gooden
|Vic
|Open Men
|Chris Gooden
|Vic
|Open Men
|Reece ellis
|Tas
|Open Men
|Marcus Walker
|Trail & Track
|Victoria Australia
|Open Men
|Vanessa Gooden
|Vic
|Open Women
Mark Your Calendar
If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, make sure you clear your calendar for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020, Monday 13 January, Kinglake Victoria.
The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by
Platinum Partners
Answer/SSquared
Murrindindi Shire Council
Gold Partners
ODI Grips
Airsho
Radio Bicycles
Thinglab
GT Bicycles
Phirebird
BMX Victoria
Silver Partners
ECI Imports
RJPBMX
Ringmaster Images
BMXEDGE
District Cycle Store
Bronze Partners
Rizen
Ciari
Staats
Motorpsycle Co
Phil Kaye Racing
What is BSX?
BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.
Here’s a highlights video from the last event hosted at the Kinglake West venue.
With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $58,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.
The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be a special event, marking the 15 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.
Just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup
It’s also just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup that starts a two hour drive away. We’re hoping to attract some elite riders who might spend a little extra time in Australia making the most of the weather that the Australian summer is famous for.
Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 13 January 2020. We will have more information for you soon.
