Mongoose Adds Talented Trio of BMX Racers for 2020
Madison, WI – Mongoose, a brand of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.
A), has signed three BMX racers – Cameron Wood (18), Payton Ridenour (17), and Mason Hayes
(11) – to ride for the brand in 2020. Mongoose AA Pro rider Justin Posey selected the talented trio of
young riders to form a team that is impressive both on and off the track. When not racing, these
athletes will continue the Mongoose’s efforts to grow the sport of BMX through education.
In 2019, Mongoose partnered with the USA BMX Foundation to have Justin Posey ride for the brand
while he also served as the Foundation’s Marketing Coordinator. This partnership helped bring more
attention to the Foundation’s STEM education programs for elementary age children around the
country. And, after a successful first year of the partnership and race program, Mongoose is adding
more athletes to the BMX race team in 2020.
“I’m thrilled to have three amazing riders join the Mongoose race team. They are excellent riders, but
even better people,” Posey said about the additions to the team. “They embody everything I want to see
in young talent – passion, humility, drive, and they’re great role models on and off their bikes. I couldn’t
be more excited to see them achieve their goals while being great ambassadors for not only Mongoose,
but the sport of BMX racing. I know these three riders will do great things in the sport – all with speed
AND style! Welcome aboard Cam, Payton, and Mason.”
Payton Ridenour is a seven-time USA BMX National Champion and is one of the top-ranked Amateur
riders in the US. Payton rides multiple cycling disciplines and won the prestigious UCI Red Bull Pump
Track World Championships in 2019. She placed 4th in the world for Jr. Elite Women in 2019 and is
looking to capitalize at the 2020 World Championships. The epitome of a student-athlete, Payton is able
to maintain straight A’s in school!
In 2019, Cameron Wood was the top Junior rider in the U.S. winning 17 National events. He represented
team USA in both Lima, Peru, for the Pan American Games and in Zolder, Belgium for the World
Championships. Cameron has emerged as one of America’s top hopefuls for future Olympic Games.
Mason Hayes is an 11 year-old ace from Denver, NC, who brings a variety of skills to the Mongoose
team. Not only is he a top 10 amateur racer for his age group, but he also enjoys mountain biking, rock
climbing, and scuba diving. In addition, Mason placed 1st in the USA BMX Race of Champions in 2019
while focusing on his studies and continuing to be a role model in the classroom.
Mongoose Team Manager Leigh Ramsdell commented, “The Mongoose Race Team is growing, and
having a veteran racer like Justin Posey hand-pick these amazing young riders will not only do great
things for Mongoose but more importantly it will boost the impact of these athletes as ambassadors of
the sport. The future is bright for these three athletes, and I’m excited to get a front-row seat to witness
all the great things they will do for BMX.”
“Year one of our partnership with Mongoose was everything we had hoped and more,” said USA BMX
Foundation’s Executive Director Mike Duvarney. “It has given the Foundation a legendary brand to help
amplify our efforts to reach more schools and more students around the U.S. Each of these riders are
student-athletes in every sense of the word, and they understand the importance of impacting young
kids to help introduce BMX to a wider audience and hopefully instill a life-long love of cycling.”
Carrying over from 2019, Mongoose will continue their support of the BMX race teams La Revolution
Café, Racer Concepts and Hooligan Racing. New for 2020, Mongoose will add Focus Factory and
Mongoose Factory (UK). For more information on Mongoose, visit www.mongoose.com.
ABOUT MONGOOSE
Mongoose is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries’ (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports
segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Schwinn, Roadmaster, Pacific,
and KidTrax. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs
approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. For more than 40
years, Mongoose has been a world-class brand in BMX and action sports. After bursting onto the BMX
scene in 1974 with the revolutionary MotoMag wheel, Mongoose remains a household name with an
international fanbase thanks to our passion for designing stylish, durable bikes and scooters for riders of
all ages and ability levels. For more information, visit www.mongoose.com.
ABOUT USA BMX FOUNDATION
The USA BMX Foundation was created in 2005 as a division that focuses on the fundraising efforts
specifically the Race for Life and the Bob Warnicke Scholarship programs. As these programs are well
established, the Foundation’s core focus is creating membership growth through educational
programing. The Foundation has had tremendous success over the last two years especially with the
creation of the USA BMX STEM program – one of which BMX is the only Olympic sport with a fully
integrated STEM program which is now deployed in more than 300 schools
