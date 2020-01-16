Answer/SSquared BSX2020: Top 4 Finals Results

The dust has settled at the Answer/SSquared BSX2020, we took a couple of days out to rest up and get things back to normal. We’ve been counting the money raised from the event and at this stage we are looking at around a $6,000 donation for the Royal Children’s Hospital. That exceeded our expectations and will take our overall tally well over the $60,000 dollars since the event began way back in 2006.

We have a bunch of photos to process and will have them out tomorrow hopefully, but for now here’s the finals results.

8-13 Boys Josh Jolly Cameron Gatt Rylee Kemp Max Freeman

8-13 Girls Emerald Blyth Shae Archbold Lauren Winter Bella Jackson

45+ Open Wheel Simon Anderson Paul Knox Shane Jenkins Geoff Borrell

30+ Men Open Wheel Simon Anderson Steve Taylor-Madin Paul Tomkinson Andrew Jackson

Open Women Emerald Blyth Audrey Thompson Vanessa Gooden Iesha Anderson

Open Men Matthew White Byron Blyth Levi Collins Marcus Walker

A massive congratulations to Emerald Blyth and Matt White for taking out their first BSX wins and a big thanks to those who came along for the day and everyone who supported the event.

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

Here’s a highlights video from the last event hosted at the Kinglake West venue.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $58,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be a special event, marking the 15 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $58,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.

