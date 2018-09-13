Australian National Series: Round 6 – Tuggeranong, ACT This Weekend

Round 6 of the Australia National Series rolls into the Tuggeranong BMX Track in Australia’s capital, Canberra, this weekend.

Many of Australia’s pro hopefuls are chasing money and UCI points. There’s $USD62,000 up in China this weekend and then on to the last few rounds of the 2018 UCI Supercross series. That doesn’t mean we’ll see a B-list of pro riders, the entry lists are showing 26 riders in the Superclass men’s, including the return of Max Cairns, who’s been out these past few month injured. There are 10 riders in the Superclass women’s line up that includes the likes of Leanna Curtis and local Harriet Burbidge-Smith.

Racing – Saturday & Sunday

LOCATION

Tuggeranong BMX Club

Sulwood Dr, Kambah, ACT, 2902

SCHEDULE

(Correct as of 13/9/2018, subject to change)

Saturday 15 September

12:00 – 14:30 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)

12:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue

12:00 – 12:45 Freestyle ACT Exhibition

12:30 – 13:00 Officials Briefing

Practice

13:00 – 13:30 8yr – 12yr

13:30 – 14:00 13yr – 16yr

14:00 – 14:30 17+ & Masters

14:30 – 15:00 Superclass

15:00 – 15:15 Sprockets

Racing

15:30 – 16:30 Moto 1 All classes

16:30 – 17:30 Moto 2 All classes

Sunday 16 September

Warmup (No Gates)

08:30 – 08:45 8yr – 12yr

08:45 – 09:00 13yr – 16yr

09:00 – 09:15 17+ & Masters

09:15 – 09:45 Superclass

09:45 – 10:00 Sprockets

Racing

10:15 – 11:15 Moto 3

11:30 – 11:40 Qualifiers

12:00 – 13:00 Finals

LINKS

FULL NATIONAL SERIES DATES AND LOCATIONS

ROUND 1: February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI)

ROUND 2: April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI)

ROUND 3: June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT

ROUND 4: July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI)

ROUND 5: August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA

ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT

ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS