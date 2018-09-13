Australian National Series: Round 6 – Tuggeranong, ACT This Weekend
Round 6 of the Australia National Series rolls into the Tuggeranong BMX Track in Australia’s capital, Canberra, this weekend.
Many of Australia’s pro hopefuls are chasing money and UCI points. There’s $USD62,000 up in China this weekend and then on to the last few rounds of the 2018 UCI Supercross series. That doesn’t mean we’ll see a B-list of pro riders, the entry lists are showing 26 riders in the Superclass men’s, including the return of Max Cairns, who’s been out these past few month injured. There are 10 riders in the Superclass women’s line up that includes the likes of Leanna Curtis and local Harriet Burbidge-Smith.
Racing – Saturday & Sunday
LOCATION
Tuggeranong BMX Club
Sulwood Dr, Kambah, ACT, 2902
SCHEDULE
(Correct as of 13/9/2018, subject to change)
Saturday 15 September
12:00 – 14:30 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)
12:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
12:00 – 12:45 Freestyle ACT Exhibition
12:30 – 13:00 Officials Briefing
Practice
13:00 – 13:30 8yr – 12yr
13:30 – 14:00 13yr – 16yr
14:00 – 14:30 17+ & Masters
14:30 – 15:00 Superclass
15:00 – 15:15 Sprockets
Racing
15:30 – 16:30 Moto 1 All classes
16:30 – 17:30 Moto 2 All classes
Sunday 16 September
Warmup (No Gates)
08:30 – 08:45 8yr – 12yr
08:45 – 09:00 13yr – 16yr
09:00 – 09:15 17+ & Masters
09:15 – 09:45 Superclass
09:45 – 10:00 Sprockets
Racing
10:15 – 11:15 Moto 3
11:30 – 11:40 Qualifiers
12:00 – 13:00 Finals
LINKS
- ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT
- https://www.facebook.com/TuggBMXclub
- Live results
- http://www.bom.gov.au/act/forecasts/canberra.shtml
FULL NATIONAL SERIES DATES AND LOCATIONS
ROUND 1: February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI)
ROUND 2: April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI)
ROUND 3: June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT
ROUND 4: July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI)
ROUND 5: August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA
ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT
ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS
