Product Spotlight: Profile Racing Mini Acoustic Stem

Profile Racing are probably better known for their product range that’s more for the bigger BMXer, but they also have plenty of amazing products for the grommets, including a range of hubs, cranks and stems. The Profile mini acoustic stem is for a 1″ steerer tube and comes in a wide range of colours with two length options, 35 & 42 mm. For a few extra dollars you can upgrade to titanium bolts too.

For 1? steerer tube, 7/8? bars

14mm stack height

Sizes: 35mm, 42mm

Colors: Black, Polished, Red, Blue, Gold, Green, Purple, White

Weight:

35mm: 163g/5.7 oz

42mm: 173g/6.06oz

DISTRIBUTED ACROSS AUSTRALIA BY ELITE CYCLE IMPORTS

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports who are celebrating 20 years of distributing BMX products this year.

ECI work closely with local retail stores to make sure you can get the hubs you want the way you want them and at unbeatable prices.