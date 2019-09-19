Berd Spokes: The World’s Lightest Bicycle Spokes

bmxultra.com team rider, Paul Knox, was scouring the internet in the search for new technologies and stumbled across the world’s lightest bicycle spokes made by Berd Spoke.

Berd spokes may resemble string, but there’s a lot more to them, a heck of a lot more. Berd spokes, made from an advanced polymer called ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) are lighter and more durable than traditional spokes.

Want to know more? Read on.

Benefits

Lightweight – Reduce your wheel weight by 100 – 200g to accelerate and climb faster than ever.

Durable – Berd spokes routinely outperform steel in fatigue tests so you can spend more time on the trail and less time in the shop.

Smooth – Sail through the rock gardens or glide across the cobbles with significantly improved vibration damping.

Cons

$USD8 per spoke.

PolyLight Spokes – BMX (180mm – 239mm)

Berd PolyLight™ spokes are ideal for all cycling disciplines.

• Use Berd spoke length calculator for calculating lengths

• Weight: (64 pcs x 260mm) 156 g

• Available lengths: 180 – 315 mm in 1 mm increments

• Compatible with standard straight-pull and J-bend hubs

• 14 gauge (2.0mm) stainless threaded connection at rim (has flat section that is held with a special tool to prevent twisting)

• Integral eyelet for connection to J-bend or straight-pull hubs

• Double square secure lock nipple recommended (sold separately)

• Tangential straightpull hubs require inserts (sold separately)

• Must purchase builder’s tool kit (one-time purchase, sold separately)

Technology

Berd spokes are made from an advanced polymer called ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). UHMWPE has 12 times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel and floats on water. It also has a significantly improved fatigue life and is impervious to the elements. This is what makes Berd spokes the lightest, strongest, and most durable spoke ever invented.

Berd spokes also damp vibrations much more effectively than steel. This results in a more comfortable, smoother, ride. The graphs below demonstrate that wheels with Berd spokes provide 200% better vibration than metal spokes.

Berd spokes work with all J-bend and most straightpull hubs. The spoke is connected to the hub by pulling the loop through the hub hole and inserting a rod into the loop. Once this is done, the spoke cannot pull back through the hub hole.

About Berd

Berd was founded in 2015 with a mission to use advancements in materials science and engineering to improve cycling products. Their PolyLight™ spokes are the lightest in the world. They enable cyclists to ride farther and faster, while expending less effort.

Want to know more? Check out www.facebook.com/berdspokes or berdspokes.com