Product Spotlight: Stay Strong Gloves

Stay Strong have some new glove designs for 2019 and Aussie Stay Strong distributor, ECI Imports, already have a huge range in stock.

Check these out

Product Description

Stay Strong’s V3 range of lightweight, premium quality BMX and MTB gloves have arrived!

TECHNICAL FEATURES

Palm: Perforated microfibre to provide durability and ventilation

Back hand material: Breathable 4 way stretch mesh for closer fit

Palm and fingers: Silicone print to help ensure maximum grip during riding

Velcro closure: For custom fit

Thumb bridge patch: To provide additional durability in high abrasion area

Stay Strong For Life Glove Black

Youth XS – Adult XL

Stay Strong Mash-Up Glove Yellow

Youth XS – Adult XL

Stay Strong MTV Glove Multi

Youth XS – Adult XL

Stay Strong Staple Glove Black

Adult S – Adult XL

