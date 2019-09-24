Product Spotlight: Stay Strong Gloves
Stay Strong have some new glove designs for 2019 and Aussie Stay Strong distributor, ECI Imports, already have a huge range in stock.
Check these out
Product Description
Stay Strong’s V3 range of lightweight, premium quality BMX and MTB gloves have arrived!
TECHNICAL FEATURES
- Palm: Perforated microfibre to provide durability and ventilation
- Back hand material: Breathable 4 way stretch mesh for closer fit
- Palm and fingers: Silicone print to help ensure maximum grip during riding
- Velcro closure: For custom fit
- Thumb bridge patch: To provide additional durability in high abrasion area
Stay Strong For Life Glove Black
Youth XS – Adult XL
Stay Strong Mash-Up Glove Yellow
Youth XS – Adult XL
Stay Strong MTV Glove Multi
Youth XS – Adult XL
Stay Strong Staple Glove Black
Adult S – Adult XL
Check out the ECI website www.eciimports.com/brand/stay-strong to see the wide range of Stay Strong products.
Posted in: News