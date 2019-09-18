Answer/SSquared BSX2020: Gold Partner Radio / Dig and Ride Days

We are very excited to announce that Radio Bicycles will be returning to our line up of BSX partners as a Gold Partner for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020. It will be the 15th running of the unique one on one BMX race for charity.

Gold Partner: Radio Bicycles

We’d like to welcome Radio Bicycles back as a gold partner for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020. Radio, distributed across Australia by BMX International, kicked off their line of race bikes early in 2018 and might be new to the race crowd but the Radio brand has been in BMX for quite some time.

With a team that includes the likes of 9 times World Champion Tommy Tucker putting their trust in Radio at an international level there is no question that these bikes are world class.

Tommy Tucker took his 8th and 9th World Championships wins on board Radio bikes earlier this year.

We’d like to thank the crew from Radio Bicycles and BMX International for their on going support of BSX, without the likes of them BSX would simply not be possible.

Check out radiobikes.com and BMX International for more information.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Platinum Partners

Answer/SSquared

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Thinglab

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX

Ringmaster Images

Bronze Partners

Rizen

We have a number of dig and ride days coming up

We have our first dig/ride session for the season this Saturday and have scheduled another for the following Saturday September 28. There’s not a lot of time between now and the Answer/SSquared BSX2020 and the track needs a whole lotta love! Our small overworked and underpaid team would really appreciate your help. If you can help us out we’d love to see you there!

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

Here’s a highlights video from the last event hosted at the Kinglake West venue.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $58,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be a special event, marking the 15 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup

It’s also just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup that starts a two hour drive away. We’re hoping to attract some elite riders who might spend a little extra time in Australia making the most of the weather that the Australian summer is famous for.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 13 January 2020. We will have more information for you soon.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2020?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2020 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $58,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.