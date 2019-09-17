Profile Racing is Celebrating 10 Years of Mark Mulville’s Push Stems

Profile Racing seem to like a celebration, the latest is for 10 years of the Mark Mulville Push Stem, one of the most popular top load stems in BMX. Available in 4 sizes; 48, 53, 58 and 63mm reach and a massive range of colour options. Profile also have a thing for limited edition colour ways. You can get in on the celebrations and get the very limited Matte Black Push Stem with camo top cap. While you are at it you could spoil yourself with the titanium bolt upgrade.

MARK MULVILLE PUSH STEM

The “Push” stem is named after Mark’s favorite trails.

Locates bars 23mm (.9 inches) higher than the Acoustic Stem.

Sizes: 48mm, 53mm, 58mm, 63mm

48mm, 53mm, 58mm, 63mm Colors: Black, Polished, Red, Blue, Green, Purple, White, Matte Black, Gold, Aqua, Natural Camo(48mm & 53mm only), Swell(48mm & 53mm only) & Leandro Moreira’s “Tropicalia” (48mm & 53mm only)

Reach: 48mm

Stack Height: 33mm

Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)

Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)

Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)

Weight: with chromo bolts: 283g/9.95oz with titanium bolts: 253g/8.95oz

Reach: 53mm

Stack Height: 33mm

Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)

Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)

Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)

Weight: with chromo bolts: 297g/10.45oz with titanium bolts: 267g/9.45oz

Reach: 58mm

Stack Height: 33mm

Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)

Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)

Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)

Because 58mm Push stems are older stock, most of them have not been updated with a recessed steer tube hole.

Weight: with chromo bolts: 310g/10.85oz with titanium bolts: 280/9.85oz

Reach: 63mm

Stack Height: 33mm

Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)

Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)

Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)

Because 63mm Push stems are older stock, most of them have not been updated with a recessed steer tube hole.

Weight: with chromo bolts: 324g/11.4oz with titanium bolts: 294g/10.4oz

Uses 1/4? Allen wrench

Distributed Across Australia By ECI Imports

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.

Contact your local shop to snag one!