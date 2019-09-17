Profile Racing is Celebrating 10 Years of Mark Mulville’s Push Stems
Profile Racing seem to like a celebration, the latest is for 10 years of the Mark Mulville Push Stem, one of the most popular top load stems in BMX. Available in 4 sizes; 48, 53, 58 and 63mm reach and a massive range of colour options. Profile also have a thing for limited edition colour ways. You can get in on the celebrations and get the very limited Matte Black Push Stem with camo top cap. While you are at it you could spoil yourself with the titanium bolt upgrade.
Product Description
MARK MULVILLE PUSH STEM
- The “Push” stem is named after Mark’s favorite trails.
- Locates bars 23mm (.9 inches) higher than the Acoustic Stem.
- Sizes: 48mm, 53mm, 58mm, 63mm
- Colors: Black, Polished, Red, Blue, Green, Purple, White, Matte Black, Gold, Aqua, Natural Camo(48mm & 53mm only), Swell(48mm & 53mm only) & Leandro Moreira’s “Tropicalia” (48mm & 53mm only)
Reach: 48mm
Stack Height: 33mm
Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)
Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)
Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)
Weight: with chromo bolts: 283g/9.95oz with titanium bolts: 253g/8.95oz
Reach: 53mm
Stack Height: 33mm
Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)
Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)
Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)
Weight: with chromo bolts: 297g/10.45oz with titanium bolts: 267g/9.45oz
Reach: 58mm
Stack Height: 33mm
Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)
Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)
Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)
Because 58mm Push stems are older stock, most of them have not been updated with a recessed steer tube hole.
Weight: with chromo bolts: 310g/10.85oz with titanium bolts: 280/9.85oz
Reach: 63mm
Stack Height: 33mm
Rise: 31.7mm (Upright) / 1.3mm (Invert)
Clamp bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x4)
Pinch Bolts: 5/16?x18tpi (x2)
Because 63mm Push stems are older stock, most of them have not been updated with a recessed steer tube hole.
Weight: with chromo bolts: 324g/11.4oz with titanium bolts: 294g/10.4oz
Uses 1/4? Allen wrench
Distributed Across Australia By ECI Imports
Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.
Contact your local shop to snag one!
