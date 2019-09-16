Product Spotlight: Pedaling Innovations XL Catalyst Pedal for Big Feet

Pedaling Innovations have something new for the market. Famous for the Catalyst Pedal which is easily the largest platform pedal on the market, best suited to the mid foot positioning it’s designed for comfort, improved efficiency and greater power output.

How could Pedaling Innovations follow up the Catalyst pedal? I’m sure I’ve heard potential for a smaller platform for a smaller foot, which makes sense given there’s quite a market for high end pedals. Oddly PI went completely the opposite and made an even bigger pedal, the XL Catalyst Pedal that’s made specifically for a size US13 foot and above.

Features

Manufactured in the US by Twenty6 Products Inc. using parts and materials with a proven track record for durability and quality

Designed to connect the front and back ends of arch of the size 13+ foot, it is the longest platform for your foot on the market

Dual sealed bearings and DU Bushing internals

Heat treated Cr-Mo Spindle that is compatible with a standard 15mm wrench or 6mm allen

18 pins per side strategically placed to maximize the new, optimized foot position possible with this design

Product Description

Do you have big feet?

I mean, like really big feet…size 13-15 or more?

Then do I have the pedal for you. After a few months of prototyping and testing, we are ready to release a small batch of a new BIGGER Catalyst Pedal.

The new Catalyst Pedal XL measures a mind-bending 160 mm X 105 mm, offering a full 145 mm of contact space for your foot. It is by far the biggest pedal out there and it is made specifically for the largest riders out there.

The inspiration for this new pedal was a riding buddy of mine who wears a size 14 shoe. After seeing how his foot wrapped around a normal Catalyst I realized that he wasn’t getting the intended support from the pedal.

So I borrowed his shoe and got the measurements for creating a full Catalyst-like-experience for him. After getting a prototype made I let him ride them to see if they made a difference.

The next time I talked to him about them he was pretty excited. He told me that they made a noticeable difference over and above the normal Catalyst Pedals, letting him lay down more power and be even more comfortable.

Based on this feedback I did a limited run of the new XL pedal and sent a few more out for testing. The feedback from all of the testers has been interesting and needs to be kept in mind when deciding if this pedal will be right for you:

1 – If you wear a size 12 or smaller shoe then the larger pedal won’t work for you. In fact, the consistent feedback from smaller footed riders (including my own experience) is that they actually have less grip than the normal Catalyst Pedals. It seems that there is a sweet spot where the platform can get too big and not let the foot grip it the same way.

2 – This is a small batch that was made in the USA and hand assembled. This means that while they have the same axle and bearings as the regular Catalyst Pedal, they will not have the same “tightness”. Basically, if you grab the axle and pull on it hard you can feel a little play. The play is not noticeable when riding and doesn’t impact the performance of the pedals in any way but if you need a “perfect” pedal these may not be the right pedal for you.

Besides that the pedals deliver an experience for the size 13+ footed rider that nothing else can. These are literally the only pedals ever designed with your needs in mind, so nothing else can match how it supports you.

Specs

XL Catalyst Catalyst (Standard) Length 6.3″ / 160 mm 5.6”/ 143 mm Width 4.13″ / 105 mm 3.75”/ 95 mm Thickness .6″ / 16 mm .6″ / 16 mm Weight (grams/pair) 600 505

Check them out at pedalinginnovations.com