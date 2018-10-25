Big BMXing Weekend at Knox Thunderdome This Weekend

The Knox Thunderdome this weekend marks the last big race in Melbourne and with $7,200 in prize money it’s no surprise that it’s drawn some of the biggest names in Australian BMX today.

The Thunderdome includes the race meeting that sees three rounds of qualifying motos on Saturday evening, two more on Sunday morning followed by finals.

In among it all is the Knox Thunderdome Show and Shine, and ECI’s factory clearance sale and let’s not forget the Knox canteen and it’s amazing menu making it a truly self contained event.

If you’re not entered to race make sure you get to Knox and enjoy the weekend, spectating is free.

Where:

Knox BMX Track, Bunjil Way, Knoxfield.

When:

27 & 28 October

Saturday practice from 1:30pm and racing kicks off at 5pm

Sunday Show & Shine 9am – 1pm

Sunday practice from 10am and racing recommences at 11:45am

Want to know more? Head to the Knox BMX facebook page at www.facebook.com/knoxbmx