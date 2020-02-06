Big Chair Interview with Aussie Chase rider Izaac Kennedy

Aussie Elite Champion and Chase Factory team rider Izaac Kennedy joined us just before the first round of the 2020 UCI World Cup series in Shepparton for our first Big Chair Interview. The series takes it’s name from the oversized deck chair we have our guests get comfortable in.

After the interview our host/interviewer veteran BMX racer Shane Jenkins challenges Izaac to a leg pose off at the end.

Keep your eye our for more Big Chair Interviews coming very soon from ECI Imports and bmxultra.com