2020 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4, Bathurst Australia, Schedule, Live Video & Links

The 2020 UCI Supercross World Cup series is in full swing after two action packed opening rounds in Shepparton last weekend. We now look to Bathurst for round 3 & 4 of the World Cup series.

Alise Post has stamped her dominance on the Women’s Elite Class, while Niek Kimmann and Connor Fields both have wins in the Men’s elite.

The Australian’s are looking strong and it’s only a matter of time before Anthony Dean or Saya Sakakibara improve on their second place finishes to take a top step on the podium and lead the strong field of Australian racers to make an impact. Make sure you keep your eye out on Izaac Kennedy and Lauren Reynolds who look like they are out to make a statement. The Aussie contingency is much deeper than that though with the likes of Caroline Buchanan, Josh McClean, Max Cairns, Bodi Turner, Kai Sakakibara and one of my favourite riders Hayden Fletcher flying the flag.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

2020 Top Ten After 2 Rounds

Elite Women WILLOUGHBY Alise USA SAKAKIBARA Saya AUS VALENTINO Manon FRA STANCIL Felicia USA REYNOLDS Lauren AUS SMULDERS Laura NED PAJON Mariana COL CLAESSENS Zoe SUI ETIENNE Axelle FRA CHRISTENSEN Simone DEN

Elite Men FIELDS Connor USA DEAN Anthony AUS KIMMANN Niek NED GRAF David SUI ANDRE Sylvain FRA KENNEDY Izaac AUS RAMIREZ YEPES Carlos Alberto COL MAHIEU Romain FRA RENCUREL Jeremy FRA BLANC Renaud SUI

Schedule

Round 1 on Saturday 8 February racing starts at Shepparton at 11:00 (Local time)

Live stream start time

Auckland 1:00 pm London 12:00 am Los Angeles 4:00 pm (Friday) Melbourne 11:00 am New York 7:00 pm (Friday) Phoenix (RTB) 4:00 pm (Friday)

Racing Schedule

Saturday 8 February 2020 Start Finish Duration Activity 08:00 AM 10:55 AM 2:55 Practice 11:00 AM 11:35 PM 0:35 Men Round 1 11:35 AM 11:50 AM 0:15 Women Round 1 11:55 AM 12:10 PM 0:15 Men – Last Chance 12:10 PM 12:20 PM 0:10 Women – Last Chance 12:30 PM 1:00 PM 0:30 Men 1/16 Finals 1:20 PM 1:35 PM 0:15 Women 1/8 Finals 1:35 PM 1:50 PM 0:15 Men 1/8 Finals 2:00 PM 2:10 PM 0:10 Women 1/4 Finals 2:10 PM 2:20 PM 0:10 Men 1/4 Finals 2:30 PM 2:40 PM 0:10 Women 1/2 Finals 2:40 PM 2:50 PM 0:10 Men 1/2 Finals 3:00 PM 3:10 PM 0:10 Women Finals 3:10 PM 3:20 PM 0:10 Men Finals

Round 2 on Sunday 9 February racing starts at Shepparton at 11:30

Live stream start time

Auckland 1:30 pm London 12:30 am Los Angeles 4:30 pm (Saturday) Melbourne 11:30 am New York 7:30 pm (Saturday) Phoenix (RTB) 4:30 pm (Saturday)

Racing Schedule

Sunday 9 February 2020 Start Finish Duration Activity 10:00 AM 11:25 AM 1:25 Practice 11:30 PM 12:05 PM 0:35 Men Round 1 12:05 PM 12:20 PM 0:15 Women Round 1 12:40 PM 12:55 PM 0:15 Men – Last Chance 12:55 PM 1:05 PM 0:10 Women – Last Chance 1:25 PM 1:55 PM 0:30 Men 1/16 Finals 2:15 PM 2:30 PM 0:15 Women 1/8 Finals 2:30 PM 2:45 PM 0:15 Men 1/8 Finals 3:05 PM 3:15 PM 0:10 Women 1/4 Finals 3:15 PM 3:25 PM 0:10 Men 1/4 Finals 3:45 PM 3:55 PM 0:10 Women 1/2 Finals 3:55 PM 4:05 PM 0:10 Men 1/2 Finals 4:35 PM 4:45 PM 0:10 Women Finals 4:45 PM 4:50 PM 0:10 Men Finals

Live Stream

Links