Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX SX250 Complete
Supercross BMX announced today they will be doing a limited run of 20″ Pro XXL Complete SX250 bikes along with the 29″ version. The bikes are loaded with all the gear to reflect a late 80’s/early 90’s build but with a modern day geometry. An eagle eye might spot SX’s 30th anniversary stem, Pro forks (which haven’t been available for some years now), Tioga Comp 3 tires, Redline Flight Cranks and a whole lot more.
Manufacturer’s Description
Back in 1989 when we started Supercross BMX, the original frame was our 6 bar design. We used this design for over a decade on our Cro-mo and Aluminum BMX race Frames.
When we designed the SX250, we were limited on tube sizes that the Steel Mills were running, and had to solve the problem of frame flex and stiffness, so the extra triangulation is what we did. By lowering the first set of seat stays and adding the second set of stays for additional triangulation, we had a BMX race frame that was stiffer, faster accelerating and better handling that the other ones on the market.
Since we discontinued the use of the 6 bar rear end and the secondary seat stays, we have always been asked to make a re-issue. So here it is. For our 30 year anniversary, not only are we re-introducing a limited run of the 6 Bar SX250’s , we are upping the ante a bit. It is not an old school wall hanger, but an actual modern race frame, and we got TANGE back on board to build us a few more of the Prestige® Tubesets and have built them into the ultimate Retro Race bike.
Full Heat Treated post weld construction, Campy® Style Integrated Headtube, CNC Machined Euro BB shell, and the famous 6 bar rear end.
And as a special treat, we are building up some very limited edition complete Retro SX250 bikes with some of these frames. A limited edition Pro XXL and a Limited Edition 29″ Wheeled one. Sorry Todd, SE isn’t the only one that can enjoy #Bikelife.
20″ Specs:
Frame : Supercross SX250 Tange Prestige Pro XXL
Fork : Supercross BMX Pro – Heat Treated Cro-mo
Headset: Token Sealed Bearing Campy® Integrated Style
Spacers: Alloy
Stem: Supercross “1989” 30 year Anniversary Edition
Bars: Supercross ” 1989″ Heat Treated Pro Bars
Grips: A’me Tri
Brake Lever: Tektro 2 Finger Alloy
Brake Cable: Linear Teflon lined
Brake: Alloy V- Brake
Front Tire: Tioga “Yellow Label” Skin Wall Comp 3 – 20×2.125
Rear Tire: Tioga “Yellow Label” Skin Wall Comp 3 – 20×1.75
Rims: Alex Double Wall Alloy
Nipples: Alloy
Spokes: Stainless
Hubs: Sealed Bearing High Flange Alloy
Freewheel: 4 key 3/32nd 17t
Chain: KMC Z-1 3/32nd
Crank: Redline Flight Crank – 175mm
BB: Euro Sealed Bearing w/ Heat Treated Cro-mo Spindle
Chainwheel: Tiger Teeth Ryan Sheehan Replica – 47t x 3/32nd
Pedal: Sealed Bearing Alloy Platform, Heat Treated Cro-mo Spindle
Seatpost Clamp: Alloy Single Bolt:
Seatpost: Alloy Micro Adjust 27.2×300
Saddle: Padded Turbo Style – Railed
Colors are Triple Show Chrome, or Gloss Black.
And don’t forget your Supercross BMX RETRO Pads , or the Supercross BMX Retro Stem to complete the build.
Estimated Ship Date is May 15th, 2020. All orders placed will be allocated out of the production and shipped around that time.
CONTACT YOUR FAVOURITE SUPERCROSS DEALER AND ORDER YOURS TODAY
You will need to supply your preferred colour and size options. Pre-payment will be required at a later date, we need to work on the final price, but for now make sure you put your name down for one.
This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.
|Store
|Phone
|Postcode
|State
|Blackman Bicycles
|info@blackmanbicycles.com.au
|02 9621 8158
|2148
|NSW
|Crankd Cycles
|mattj@crankdcycles.com
|(07) 47 285 838
|4814
|Qld
|Rainbow Cycleworx
|rainbowcycleworx@gmail.com
|(07) 5502 6956
|4212
|Qld
|Edge Cycleworks
|edgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au
|(07) 4052 1164
|4870
|Qld
|Oxley Cycles
|oxleycycles@westnet.com.au
|0418 199 753
|4073
|Qld
|Daktari Sports
|nick@daktarisport.com.au
|(08) 8724 8013
|5290
|SA
|RJPBMX
|rjpbmx@outlook.com
|0421 569 495
|3429
|Vic
|Trail And Track
|tatcycles_sales@hotmail.com
|0414 633 189
|3074
|Vic
|YVC BMX
|bmx@yarravalleycycles.com
|(03) 9735 1483
|3140
|Vic
|District Cycle Store
|brett@districtcyclestore.com.au
|03 5918 0976
|3810
|Vic
|Freedom Wheels
|mark@freedomwheelscycles.com
|0403 760 851
|6163
|WA
|Guildford Cycles
|guildfordcycles@westnet.com.au
|9279 5613
|6076
|WA
|Midland Cycles
|midcyc@yahoo.com.au
|9250 6330
|6056
|WA
