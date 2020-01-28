Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX SX250 Complete

Supercross BMX announced today they will be doing a limited run of 20″ Pro XXL Complete SX250 bikes along with the 29″ version. The bikes are loaded with all the gear to reflect a late 80’s/early 90’s build but with a modern day geometry. An eagle eye might spot SX’s 30th anniversary stem, Pro forks (which haven’t been available for some years now), Tioga Comp 3 tires, Redline Flight Cranks and a whole lot more.

Manufacturer’s Description

Back in 1989 when we started Supercross BMX, the original frame was our 6 bar design. We used this design for over a decade on our Cro-mo and Aluminum BMX race Frames.

When we designed the SX250, we were limited on tube sizes that the Steel Mills were running, and had to solve the problem of frame flex and stiffness, so the extra triangulation is what we did. By lowering the first set of seat stays and adding the second set of stays for additional triangulation, we had a BMX race frame that was stiffer, faster accelerating and better handling that the other ones on the market.

Since we discontinued the use of the 6 bar rear end and the secondary seat stays, we have always been asked to make a re-issue. So here it is. For our 30 year anniversary, not only are we re-introducing a limited run of the 6 Bar SX250’s , we are upping the ante a bit. It is not an old school wall hanger, but an actual modern race frame, and we got TANGE back on board to build us a few more of the Prestige® Tubesets and have built them into the ultimate Retro Race bike.

Full Heat Treated post weld construction, Campy® Style Integrated Headtube, CNC Machined Euro BB shell, and the famous 6 bar rear end.

And as a special treat, we are building up some very limited edition complete Retro SX250 bikes with some of these frames. A limited edition Pro XXL and a Limited Edition 29″ Wheeled one. Sorry Todd, SE isn’t the only one that can enjoy #Bikelife.

20″ Specs:

Frame : Supercross SX250 Tange Prestige Pro XXL

Fork : Supercross BMX Pro – Heat Treated Cro-mo

Headset: Token Sealed Bearing Campy® Integrated Style

Spacers: Alloy

Stem: Supercross “1989” 30 year Anniversary Edition

Bars: Supercross ” 1989″ Heat Treated Pro Bars

Grips: A’me Tri

Brake Lever: Tektro 2 Finger Alloy

Brake Cable: Linear Teflon lined

Brake: Alloy V- Brake

Front Tire: Tioga “Yellow Label” Skin Wall Comp 3 – 20×2.125

Rear Tire: Tioga “Yellow Label” Skin Wall Comp 3 – 20×1.75

Rims: Alex Double Wall Alloy

Nipples: Alloy

Spokes: Stainless

Hubs: Sealed Bearing High Flange Alloy

Freewheel: 4 key 3/32nd 17t

Chain: KMC Z-1 3/32nd

Crank: Redline Flight Crank – 175mm

BB: Euro Sealed Bearing w/ Heat Treated Cro-mo Spindle

Chainwheel: Tiger Teeth Ryan Sheehan Replica – 47t x 3/32nd

Pedal: Sealed Bearing Alloy Platform, Heat Treated Cro-mo Spindle

Seatpost Clamp: Alloy Single Bolt:

Seatpost: Alloy Micro Adjust 27.2×300

Saddle: Padded Turbo Style – Railed

Colors are Triple Show Chrome, or Gloss Black.

And don’t forget your Supercross BMX RETRO Pads , or the Supercross BMX Retro Stem to complete the build.

Estimated Ship Date is May 15th, 2020. All orders placed will be allocated out of the production and shipped around that time.

CONTACT YOUR FAVOURITE SUPERCROSS DEALER AND ORDER YOURS TODAY

You will need to supply your preferred colour and size options. Pre-payment will be required at a later date, we need to work on the final price, but for now make sure you put your name down for one.

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.