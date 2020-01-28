2020 Australian National Series: Round 1 – Shepparton This Friday
The 2020 Australian National Series kicks off at Shepparton this Friday ahead of the opening Rounds of the UCI Supercross on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the schedule and all the details and useful links for the event.
LOCATION
Shepparton BMX Club
96 Packham St, Shepparton VIC 3630
SCHEDULE
Thursday 30th January
2:00 – 4:30 pm Registration
5:00 – 8:00 pm Practice
Friday 31st January
2:00 – 4:00 pm Registration
4:30 – 5:30 pm Practice (by age groups)
Racing
5:30 – 9:30 pm National Series Racing
LINKS
