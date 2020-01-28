    News

    2020 Australian National Series: Round 1 – Shepparton This Friday

    The 2020 Australian National Series kicks off at Shepparton this Friday ahead of the opening Rounds of the UCI Supercross on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the schedule and all the details and useful links for the event.

    LOCATION

    Shepparton BMX Club
    96 Packham St, Shepparton VIC 3630

    SCHEDULE

    Thursday 30th January

    2:00 – 4:30 pm Registration
    5:00 – 8:00 pm Practice

    Friday 31st January

    2:00 – 4:00 pm Registration
    4:30 – 5:30 pm Practice (by age groups)

    Racing
    5:30 – 9:30 pm National Series Racing

    LINKS

