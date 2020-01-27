Product Spotlight: Custom 500 SE HARO Helmet

The limited edition BELL X HARO helmet isn’t going to get a lot of track time since it’s an open face and no longer complies with modern rules, but we think it’s looks trick as heck and is a must have for collectors and HARO fans.

While Bob Haro is better known as a BMX freestyle pioneer it’s often overlooked that he almost single handedly shaped the look and style of 80’s BMX racing with his number plates, visors and race gear which existed well before the bikes did.

Manufacturer’s Description

We’re honored to collaborate with Bob Haro Design on a limited-edition Custom 500 SE to pay homage to a BMX icon. You better act fast, this is a limited run of 250 helmets and only available on bellhelmets.com while supplies last.

Sizes:

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Double Extra Large

Details

CORE SINCE ’54

The Custom 500 Haro is the epitome of a classic 3/4 helmet. With 5 shell sizes the Custom 500 is sure to give the rider a personalized fit regardless of where you are on the size chart. The quilted, contrast-stitched, plush interior is wrapped in a fiberglass composite shell. Fit and finish are impeccable, and with dozens of shield and visor accessories available, the opportunity to personalize yours is endless. Experience the best in category helmets from those who helped invent truly protective helmets.

SPECS

SHELL

LOW-PROFILE FIBERGLASS COMPOSITE SHELL CONSTRUCTION

LINER

ANTI-BACTERIAL INTERIOR

SHIELD

INTEGRATED 5-SNAP PATTERN FOR AFTERMARKET SHIELDS AND VISORS

CERTIFICATION

DOT

Video