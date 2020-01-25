2019 Australian Champion Dean Johnston and Rizen Join Forces.

Rizen would like to formally welcome 2019 Aussie National Masters Champion Dean Johnston to the team for 2020. Dean made his successful debut in the Rizen colours at Nerang 2020 where he took out the win.

Rizen is excited about working with Dean for the 2020 season. When asked; “I love the quality of Rizen products and the cool designs, but most of all they are truly a rider run and designed brand who works closely with all the athletes to design awesome products”, commented Dean Johnston.

Dean can be seen pulling hot laps in the Rizen 2020 Phaze 1 black/white or the White/black race gear.

