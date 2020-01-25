2020 UCI Supercross Round 1 & 2, Shepparton Australia, Schedule, Live Video & Links

The 2020 UCI Supercross World Cup series kicks off in Shepparton Australia with the opening 2 rounds next weekend.

The last time a Supercross World Cup was held in Australia it was indoor at the Wayville Showgrounds in Adelaide in 2008. But if you go back a little further to the mid 90’s there were number of World Cup events held at the Geelong and Northern BMX tracks in Victoria.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

2019 Top Ten

Elite Women SMULDERS Laura NED STANCIL Felicia USA WILLOUGHBY Alise USA AFREMOVA Natalia RUS VALENTINO Manon FRA CHRISTENSEN Simone DEN BAAUW Judy NED SAKAKIBARA Saya AUS PAJON Mariana COL REYNOLDS Lauren AUS

Elite Men KIMMANN Niek NED CAMPO Alfredo ECU GRAF David SUI RENCUREL Jeremy FRA ANDRE Sylvain FRA MAHIEU Romain FRA DAUDET Joris FRA MOLINA Gonzalo ARG SHARRAH Corben USA SAKAKIBARA Kai AUS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Schedule

Round 1 on Saturday 1 February racing starts at Shepparton at 12:05 (Local time)

Live stream start time

Auckland 2:00 pm London 1:00 am Los Angeles 5:00 pm (Friday) Melbourne 12:00 pm (Noon) New York 8:00 pm (Friday) Phoenix (RTB) 6:00 pm (Friday)

Racing Schedule

Saturday 1 February 2020 Start Finish Duration Activity 10:15 AM 11:40 AM 1:15 Practice 12:00 PM 12:35 PM 0:35 Men Round 1 12:35 PM 12:50 PM 0:15 Women Round 1 12:55 PM 1:10 PM 0:15 Men – Last Chance 1:10 PM 1:20 PM 0:10 Women – Last Chance 1:30 PM 2:00 PM 0:30 Men 1/16 Finals 2:20 PM 2:35 PM 0:15 Men 1/8 Finals 3:10 PM 3:20 PM 0:10 Women 1/4 Finals 3:20 PM 3:30 PM 0:10 Men 1/4 Finals 3:40 PM 3:50 PM 0:10 Women 1/2 Finals 3:50 PM 4:00 PM 0:10 Men 1/2 Finals 4:10 PM 4:20 PM 0:10 Women Finals 4:20 PM 4:30 PM 0:10 Men Finals 4:40 PM 5:05 PM 0:25 Award Ceremony

Round 2 on Sunday 2 February racing starts at Shepparton at 12:05

Live stream start time

Auckland 2:00 pm London 1:00 am Los Angeles 5:00 pm (Saturday) Melbourne 12:00 pm (Noon) New York 8:00 pm (Saturday) Phoenix (RTB) 6:00 pm (Saturday)

Racing Schedule

Sunday 2 February 2020 Start Finish Duration Activity 10:15 AM 11:40 AM 1:15 Practice 12:00 PM 12:35 PM 0:35 Men Round 1 12:35 PM 12:50 PM 0:15 Women Round 1 12:55 PM 1:10 PM 0:15 Men – Last Chance 1:10 PM 1:20 PM 0:10 Women – Last Chance 1:30 PM 2:00 PM 0:30 Men 1/16 Finals 2:20 PM 2:35 PM 0:15 Men 1/8 Finals 3:10 PM 3:20 PM 0:10 Women 1/4 Finals 3:20 PM 3:30 PM 0:10 Men 1/4 Finals 3:40 PM 3:50 PM 0:10 Women 1/2 Finals 3:50 PM 4:00 PM 0:10 Men 1/2 Finals 4:10 PM 4:20 PM 0:10 Women Finals 4:20 PM 4:30 PM 0:10 Men Finals 4:40 PM 5:05 PM 0:25 Award Ceremony

Live Stream

Links