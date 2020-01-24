Video: ECI Explains Alienation TCS Rims and Tires

ECI have cranked out another video, this one gives you the break down of Alienation’s TCS rims and tires.

Take a look at the Alienation TCS Malice & Mischief rims. And the Alienation TCS R1 & F1 tubeless tires. The rims can be used with any tire, tubeless or not.

The TCS system is the only tubeless system guaranteed to not let you down. The TCS rims and the tires are the only true rim and tire combo designed to work together.

Get a close look at the features of the TCS products and how they compare to others on the market.

