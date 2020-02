After a long break from the international stage the Rio Olympian, Bodi Turner returned to the UCI Supercross World Cup in 2020 at Shepparton in front of a home crowd and managed a 1/8th final berth in round one and a semi final in round two.

He’s already building momentum and we think it won’t be long before he starts making mains again at the highest level of BMX racing.

Look out for the leg pose off at the end of the video.