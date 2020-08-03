BMX Race Ljubljana 2020 – Race 1 Highlights

Just after it was announced my home state of Victoria in Australia was going into stage 4 restrictions due to COVID I started to wonder when I might get my next BMX fix. Then I get an email from a race that was hosted on the weekend in Slovenia. Sure it’s not as much fun as getting out on the track and getting loose, but at least someone is. Check it out.

Two days of racing, two days of exciting battles on the berms and jumps of BMX track in Ljubljana! BMX Race Ljubljana was a challenging race to organize, but we managed to bring strong international field from six countries, do a live broadcast of Sunday race and make sure the race was on high level. Biggest winners of the race weekend in Slovenian capitol were Hungarian Bence Bujáki and German Axel Webster, each with one victory and one second place in the men 17+ category.

Saturday highlights video

Event Results

