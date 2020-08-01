ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 20 “The Contender”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Michael Bias joins us for the 20th episode of ECITV where we discuss the latest BMX news from the past week. Michael helps us judge the Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike segment. In the Bias Opinion we discuss off track self promotion for pro riders and Michael’s last two weeks in a training camp with the NZ track team.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:32)

2021 Chase Edge bikes have arrived in Australia

Answer Dagger Tapered 20mm dropout forks have arrived in Australia 20 & 24“

Crupi Quad Disc Brake Hubs Taking pre orders In stock mid August 36 & 28 Hole options 10mm axles but 20mm front option https://crupibmxracing.com/collection…

More Radical Rick pads from Flite, these ones aren’t limited edition. Retro-modern nylon construction Velcro fasteners https://www.flitebmx.com/collections/…

Lauren Reynolds joined the Dozer for Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle https://youtu.be/Mzg586RC4HE



Answer BMX Show us ya bike (Jump to 10:05)

Send in your entries via our form at ecitv.com.au/bike

The Bias Opinion (Jump to 24:00)

We talk to Michael about

Off track self promotion for pro riders

Training camp with the NZ track team

