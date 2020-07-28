Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle: Lauren Reynolds Vs Shaun Collins

Welcome to Dozer’s Dad Joke Battles brought to you by ECITV.

The Dozer goes into the race of his life with two times Olympian and Answer/SSquared factory team rider Lauren Reynolds. The Western Australian who resides in California took time out of her training to show the Dozer she’s not scared of any battlefield.

Don’t slip a pedal, clip in for another fun Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle.

Who would you like to see go head to head in a future Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle?

