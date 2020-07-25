ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 19 “Turn My Way”

Aussie Elite Racer Max Cairns joins us in this episode of ECITV to discuss the latest BMX news from the past week. We took the opportunity to talk with him about what he’s been up to and how he’s working towards his racing goals.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:32)

New stuff

Limited edition Radical Rick padset from Flite – 40th anniversary box set. Only 40 sets and sold out in 4 minutes.

flitebmx.com/collections/radical-rick

flitebmx.com/collections/radical-rick Profile’s limited edition Satin Black colour mini hubs

eciimports.com/profile-mini-rear-hub-36h-matt-black

eciimports.com/profile-mini-rear-hub-36h-matt-black Profile’s Classic High Flange Hubs back by popular demand. Polished or Black 36 or 48 hole Freewheel or Cassette eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=%22Profile+High+Flange%22

Rennen’s biggest 4 bolt chainring is on it’s way to ECI it’s a 52.9T

eciimports.com

eciimports.com The Movie RAD has been restored in 4K The 4K restored version of “Rad” will be available on all digital and on-demand platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon, VUDU, and more tomorrow Itunes : Rent $4.99 or Buy $14.99 in Australia altavod.com/content/rad

Prophecy also have a new colourway that David Graf and apparently another Elite rider will be riding. Black and White, a bit different to the chrome/coloured chromes they have been doing lately.

instagram.com/p/CC5Z6SnAG6H

instagram.com/p/CC5Z6SnAG6H Bare Creek Bike Park just north of Sydney (Northern Beaches) Getting closer to finished Lots more jumps, and runs. It looks like it has something for everyone. Road trip? facebook.com/BareCreekBikePark/



Jobs

Pushys Customer Service Representative in Brisbane

seek.com.au/job/50280732

Events

2020 Australian Championships have been cancelled

bmxaustralia.com.au/2020-bmxa-national-championships-cancelled

bmxaustralia.com.au/2020-bmxa-national-championships-cancelled BSX2021 – Australia’s Favourite Backyard BMX Event Will Be Back For 2021

instagram.com/bsxinc/

instagram.com/bsxinc/ USABMX are cancelling events, but still adding new events.

Discussion with Max Cairns (Jump to 13:46)

We talk to Max about

Not racing

Training

Missing the FLY catalog shoot

Goals

Events he’s planning for

Bike set up

