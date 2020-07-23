Product Spotlight: Vans “Dennis Enarson” Old School Pro BMX Shoes

Vans Shoes continue to expand their BMX specific range of shoes. The latest in a long line up of limited edition runs is the Dennis Enarson Edition of the Old Skool Pro BMX. It’s probably the most practical we’ve seen in the line up when it comes to colour. You won’t get much dirt showing up on these beauties, the synthetic leather upper is the only major change on previous models. If you are in the market for some all round great shoes for comfort, grip and durability make sure you take a look at these.

Manufacter’s Description

Dennis Enarson is one of the most diverse BMX riders around, mastering in all three disciplines of BMX-Park, Street, and Dirt-and he needs a shoe that can do it all too. A first of its kind in BMX, the Old Skool Pro BMX in Dennis Enarson’s colorway features the revolutionary WAFFLECUP BMX construction. Specifically designed with the BMXer in mind, WAFFLECUP BMX construction provides unrivaled support and durability without having to sacrifice precious pedalfeel, including DURACAP upper reinforcement. A herringbone underlayer adds a second life beneath Vans’ classic gum rubber compound that has a more rigid flex pattern-all reinforced like a tank. Designed, tested, and approved by today’s top riders, the Old Skool Pro BMX is made with synthetic leather uppers.

Gallery

Enarson’s aren’t listed in Australia at the moment, but it’s only a matter of time. Every other limited edition BMX signature shoe has made it to our shores so far.

