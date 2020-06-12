BMX Racing on a Small Budget

There is no doubt that BMX Racing can be an expensive pastime, but it doesn’t have to be. People get into BMX racing for many reasons; fun, fitness, socialising, a challenge, it’s something the whole family can get involved in or just for something different. The cost of BMX racing can increase significantly as you progress from local to state events and beyond.

To me BMX racing at any level is fun, which is key, and I have to keep reminding myself of that. Do I need to race at a national championship event to have fun? The answer is simple, no. If you live close to a race track you can enjoy your BMX racing without the extra costs of travel, accommodation and so on.

The great thing about BMX racing at the most basic level is that it’s a very affordable sport. Practice nights, coaching and club races are the ongoing costs but are comparable to other sports.

In Australia you can race at club level without the requirement of a transponder, although it’s only a matter of time before transponders are required for local racing too. Clothing requirements are a little more relaxed at this level too, anything above club level will require race pants. Even though I have seen race pants that wouldn’t have half the durability or strength of jeans or even track pants for that matter, but that’s an argument for another time. Entry fees are far lower at this level and generally you don’t have to travel as far.

While club level racing might not be for everyone, some BMXers chase greater glory, it certainly is a great way to get involved and develop your skills. If you don’t have a bike or helmet to get started, don’t worry, your local track should have you covered. No matter how you look at it it’s still BMX Racing and it can be a whole lot of fun. It might be a little while before clubs start opening up for racing, but it’s a good time to jump on Google or Social Media and find your local track.