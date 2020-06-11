ECITV/Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike Competition

Winning freebies has never been easier. The crew at ECITV have created a form to simplify the entry process. If you are a lucky winner of an Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike Competition on ECITV you could walk away with quite the loooot!

The prize pack includes

1 x Answer BMX Number plate. Your size and colour preference.

1 x ECIBMX Tee. Your size preference.

1 x Sticker pack.

For each episode of ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show we’re looking for photos of bikes to feature in our #ECITVShowUsYaBike segment.

We will have a prize pack for the most impressive bike/photo

What do you have to do?

Simply follow these steps:

Take a photo of your bike Click here to complete the form

Yep it’s really that simple.

We’ll feature around four or five bikes and pick one lucky winner for the show. If we don’t have 4 bikes we’ll carry the entries over to the following episdode.

Here’s some past winners.

About ECITV

If you haven’t heard of ECITV yet, or seen an Episode of the show, visit our website at ecitv.com.au or check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ecitvbmx.