ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 12 “This Note’s for You”

This episode of ECITV features an interview with Rachel Gaskin, Australia #3 in Elite Women. We catch up with Michael Bias for another Bias Opinion, this time around we touch on sponsorship. Of course there is a bunch of BMX racing news in among it all.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:05)

We hope you caught our latest Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle where Dozer, Shaun Collins, took on Michael Bias. The laughs were flowing freely in this one.

https://youtu.be/PBWqAtWnWv4 Vee Rubber’s new tires have been announced. They have the new Speedbooster Elite (Tubeless ready max 100psi) and the Speedbooster for OS20. Tires will be available in Australia soon.

Vans Australia have a huge clearance sale with over 50% off lots of items. Shoes, clothing and accessories. They have some nice gear. Click through the links at bmxultra.com and help us keep the website running strong.

Kai Sakakibara Latest on 7News

https://www.facebook.com/7NEWSsydney/… BMXA’s newsletter ‘The DIRT’ is back

BMXA’s Advanced Coaching Tips – (Pull Manual) Luke Madill

Interview with Rachel Gaskin (Jump to 7:04)

Rachel, from Western Australia, finished #3 Australia Elite Women and won the National Series in Elite women.

Michael Bias’ – Bias Opinion (Jump to 19:11)

We talk to Michael about Sponsorship, what it means and how important it is.

Bloopers (Jump to 38:20)

