ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 12 “This Note’s for You”

This episode of ECITV features an interview with Rachel Gaskin, Australia #3 in Elite Women. We catch up with Michael Bias for another Bias Opinion, this time around we touch on sponsorship. Of course there is a bunch of BMX racing news in among it all.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:05)

  • We hope you caught our latest Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle where Dozer, Shaun Collins, took on Michael Bias. The laughs were flowing freely in this one.
    https://youtu.be/PBWqAtWnWv4
  • Vee Rubber’s new tires have been announced. They have the new Speedbooster Elite (Tubeless ready max 100psi) and the Speedbooster for OS20. Tires will be available in Australia soon.
  • Vans Australia have a huge clearance sale with over 50% off lots of items. Shoes, clothing and accessories. They have some nice gear. Click through the links at bmxultra.com and help us keep the website running strong.
  • Kai Sakakibara Latest on 7News
    https://www.facebook.com/7NEWSsydney/…
  • BMXA’s newsletter ‘The DIRT’ is back
  • BMXA’s Advanced Coaching Tips – (Pull Manual) Luke Madill
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ktwzu...

Interview with Rachel Gaskin (Jump to 7:04)

Rachel, from Western Australia, finished #3 Australia Elite Women and won the National Series in Elite women.

Michael Bias’ – Bias Opinion (Jump to 19:11)

We talk to Michael about Sponsorship, what it means and how important it is.

Bloopers (Jump to 38:20)

