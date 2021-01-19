BSX2021: Raised Over $4,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital

As the founder of the annual Royal Children’s Hospital fundraiser I couldn’t be more proud than to announce another successful BSX event. For the team and supporters of the event it’s a massive accomplishment to have raised over $4,000 for the RCH.

BSX is a multifaceted event. While it’s primarily a fundraiser it’s also a one on one backyard BMX race. Almost every aspect of the event is DIY, a nod to the early roots of BMX. It hadn’t hit me how much so until I was on the gate getting ready for my time trial and looking across the track. The track and gate were built entirely by BMX racers, the event is run by racers, our family and friends. The rules, the merchandise, and even the live feed all created by clever, talented and passionate BMXers.

It’s clearly a subset of the wider BMX community that are attracted to such an event, it didn’t take 16 years to work that out. I know it’s not for everyone, but for the hard core, those who appreciate BMX stripped back to it’s rawest form, which is flat out fun! It would have been nice to have been joined with many more of our interstate friends, but some things are just beyond our control.

We’ve had many challenges at BSX over the years and we took COVID head on to make sure it wouldn’t take our little annual BMXing fun fest off the calendar. I must thank Troy Tomay and Craig Graham for their help and guidance in the lead up to the event. 2021 saw the sixteenth consecutive running of the event. It’s funny to think, I assumed BSX would be lucky to last three years when we first started to discuss the concept, back in 2005.

BSX is certainly not something that just happens though. Many hours … many many hours … go into making BSX happen each year. And we have a tiny core committee who keep pushing it along. So to Glenn, Ursula, Andrew and Paul thanks for keeping those cogs turning, your contributions don’t go unnoticed.

Thanks to the crew at All Tracks Australia who helped reshape a lot of the track making it faster, more challenging and more fun. David and Max did an amazing job of working with the club to push the track to the next level. Of course it wasn’t all ATA, Glenn and Andrew sacrificed annual leave to help finish off the track. There were many others who chipped in in the lead up to the event.

Our volunteers on the day did an amazing job despite the heat, always keeping their cool. And keeping everything running smoothly so a big thanks to Amie, Luke, Craig, Shaun, Paul B, Cam, Nathan, Corey, Steve, Paul K, Tim, Zac, Ursula, Kevin, Ine, Wade, Glenn, Dale and everyone else that chipped in.

A massive thanks to all of our partners for supporting us even through tough times. That includes;

Gold Partners

Radio Bike Co (radiobikes.com)

All Tracks Australia

Tempo BMX

Airsho

Phirebird

GT Bicycles

Silver Partners

ECIBMX

District Cycle Store

Wes Colbran

Sqorz

Ally Cat Engineering

Live Breathe Ride

EntryBoss

Bronze Partners

Rizen

IRC Tire

CTD Industries

And finally all our competitors and spectators who battled the heat and to everyone who watched our live feed thank you for being a part of bsx2021.

We simply couldn’t do it without everyone’s support, thank you all for being a part of it. We look forward to a bigger and better BSX2022.

Order Your BSX2021 Tee Today

What is BSX?

If you’re wondering what BSX is. BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $65,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2021 will be a special event, marking the 16 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 11 January 2021. We will have more information for you soon.

