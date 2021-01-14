Product Spotlight: Mac Components M1 Carbon BMX Fork

It’s been two years since Aussie BMX race brand, Mac Components, released the Mac G1 handle grips. The last product that Mac released as a follow up from the highly successful Mac One plate, that seems to have conquered the world.

The Mac Components M1 Carbon fork carries the slick signature styling that Mac are known for and makes them instantly recognisable.

It’s interesting to see that the M1 is currently only available in a 1 1/8″ – 1.5″ tapered steerer for 20 and 24″.

Will the M1 fork set the world on fire like their existing product line up has? Time will tell.

Manufacturer Description

Introducing the new Mac M1 Carbon BMX Race Fork. The Mac M1 Carbon Fork has been design in Australia from the ground up for the high performance needs required by BMX racers.

We put quality and safety at the top of the list, each fork meets and exceeds CPSC, EN Testing Standards including EN ISO 4210 and both sizes have over 5 months of testing in race conditions.

Using the latest carbon technology the Mac M1 Carbon Fork offers higher levels of stiffness, strength with its thicker leg profile, the entire fork is moulded in 1 piece. Utilising a T700 weave combined with a T800 weave in high stress sections. Finished in a high gloss clear showing off the superb carbon weave.

Offered in two 2 sizes 20″ and 24″. The 20″ fork has been designed to fit an OS20 wheel setup. Each fork includes a CNC’d stem cap and user manual on how to care for your Mac M1 Carbon Fork. The Mac M1 Carbon fork is offered with a 12 Month Warranty.

M1 Fork Specifications:

Offered in 20″ & 24″ sizes

Tapered Steer Tube

Integrated Threaded Stem Cap

32mm offset

20mm axel dropouts

Weight 20″ 0.58kg | 24″ 0.60kg

We recommend the M1 Carbon Fork be installed by a professional bike mechanic.

To find out more check out www.mac-components.com