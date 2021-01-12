BSX2021: Results on Sqorz and Video on Youtube

Well BSX2021 is in the history books. We have new winners and and lots of great memories which we were able to capture in high definition on to YouTube.

A massive thanks to everyone who’s supported the event; the competitors, spectators, our generous partners and of course our hard working volunteers.

BSX2021 Results

Open Men

Joshua Jolly Byron Blyth Brandan Bullows Hayden Fletcher

Sqorz Link

Open Women

Emerald Blyth Makenzie Copland Kristina Shiel Bella Jackson

Sqorz Link

30 + Open Wheel Men

Andrew Jackson Aaron Wheatland Adam Aherne Jake Hall

Sqorz Link

8-13 Girls

Makenzie Copland Bella Jackson Madison Prendergast Tyra Cobain

Sqorz Link

8-13 Boys

Zac Bradley Jabe Brown Billy Van Hout Zac Brown

Sqorz Link

45+ Open Wheel Men

Shane Jenkins Paul Knox Wayne Jolly Jamie Bullows

Sqorz Link

For full results visit Sqorz

Full event video on YouTube

We’d like to thank Zac for running the video desk all day at BSX2021. We hope all those who watched online enjoyed the stream, but if you want to watch it back you can see every minute of it on YouTube. We’ve indexed it in the comments so you can skip sections and jump straight to the areas that might interest you.

Watch the Video

BSX2021 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Gold Partner

Radio Bike Co (radiobikes.com)

All Tracks Australia

Tempo BMX

Airsho

Phirebird

GT Bicycles

Silver Partner

ECIBMX

District Cycle Store

Wes Colbran

Sqorz

Ally Cat Engineering

Live Breathe Ride

EntryBoss

Bronze Partner

Rizen

IRC Tire

CTD Industries

Order Your BSX2021 Tee Today

The BSX2021 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL. But we’ll need to check stock levels as they change rapidly.

To purchase you must email bsx@bmxultra.com and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities.

What is BSX?

If you’re wondering what BSX is. BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $65,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2021 will be a special event, marking the 16 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 11 January 2021. We will have more information for you soon.

Older BSX Merchandise Available on eBay!

The Answer/SSquared BSX tees from 2018-2020 are now available on eBay. The more you buy the more you save. Get in early for Christmas, birthdays, bribery, or even his and hers wedding presents. 100% of the profits from the BSX tees is donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Answer/SSquared BSX tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early to avoid disappointment.

Answer/SSquared are a long time sponsors of the BSX charity event held each year in January in Kinglake Victoria, Australia.

100% of funds raised from the event are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $65,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.