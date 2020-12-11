BSX2021: Silver Partner Sqorz

There’s just 1 month to the day until BSX2021, the 16th running of the one on one BMX race for charity, and things are shaping up nicely.

Silver Partner: Sqorz

Most of Australia’s BMX racing community have experienced Sqorz through it’s event management software that provides up to the minute timing and results when used in conjunction with the MyLaps timing system.

The Sqorz team are big supporters of charity events and have gone above and beyond adding the BSX rules to the Sqorz system so we can run our first event using Sqorz to manage the day of racing for BSX2021.

Powerful. Easy to Use. Sqorz is a BMX event management system which utilises the latest technology, integrating with smartphones to bring exciting new features to event organisers, riders, and spectators. ?Experience the power of Sqorz at your next BMX event.

A massive thanks to Martin, Damian and the team at Sqorz for their support. Visit them at www.sqorz.com

Pre-Order Your BSX2021 Tee Today

The BSX2021 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must email bsx@bmxultra.com

BSX2021 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Gold Partner

Radio Bike Co (radiobikes.com)

All Tracks Australia

Tempo BMX

Airsho

Phirebird

Silver Partner

ECIBMX

District Cycle Store

Wes Colbran

Sqorz

Bronze Partner

Rizen

IRC Tire

What is BSX?

If you’re wondering what BSX is. BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $65,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2021 will be a special event, marking the 16 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 11 January 2021. We will have more information for you soon.

BSX2021 and COVID

We all know that in the time of COVID nothing is certain, but we’re going to plan ahead to give us something to look forward to in the new year.

If we are still facing COVID restrictions in January we have a back up plan in place that will mean we can still go ahead with the fundraising aspect of the event online on the day and reschedule the racing for a later date. No matter what happens we are going to do everything we can to make sure we all get to enjoy BSX in 2021.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2021?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2021 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $65,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.