Track Attack 2021 is Full Steam Ahead

It was announced this week that Victorian’s will see their first open races since March when Track Attack 2021 kicks off January 9. The Track Attack series includes six stops in nine days in Melbourne’s eastern and south eastern suburbs.

It appears that despite initial expectations Victoria’s tight COVID restrictions have lifted enough to allow organisers more freedom to provide more classes and fewer limitations. The main limitation is the limit in spectators to keep the cap below 1000 event attendees and it will be a ticketed event for riders and nominated spectators only.

Make sure you follow Track Attack BMX to keep up to date with announcements.