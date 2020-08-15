ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 21 “Feel Good Inc.”

Shaun “The Dozer” Collins joins us for Episode 21 of ECITV. We have a lot of BMX news to discuss, there’s the crowd favourite Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike competition and we have a short chat with Dozer about his new YouTube channel and the Dozer Dad Joke Battles.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:19)

New BSX2021 Partners BMX International/Radio Raceline Rizen

Qld State Titles will be at Sleeman Sept 21-27

https://www.bmxq.org.au/event/2020-bmx-qld-state-championships-brisbane-sx-t/ NSW State Titles will be relocated (BMX NSW) still to be announced

https://www.facebook.com/bmxnswinc/ Oakley remade the Bob Marley classic One Love. The film clip heavily features Oakley sponsored athletes including Australia’s own Cazza Buchanan

Rizen have started to release their 2021 products with a couple of new jerseys. There’s the ultra renegade kamo/black and the Phaze 1 which is in a flanno style.

Launceston BMX Club are struggling after the cancellation of the Nationals and are having a fundraiser.

Profile’s race cranks will not be stamped in the future, they will be doing an etching.

A big Happy belated Birthday to Profile owner Jim Alley.

The ECI Van is going through a Pimp my Ride style upgrade

Answer BMX Show us ya bike (Jump to 8:32)

Send in your entries via our form at ecitv.com.au/bike

Bloopers (Jump to 28:40)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

