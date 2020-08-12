Product Spotlight: Phaze 1 Jersey

Rizen’s 2021 range continues to grow and the way things are going I think we are going to see a lot more of their gear on the tracks in the near future.

I’ll admit I used a flanno shirt for racing in for quite a few years, it was less about looks and more about just a cheap shirt that passed the rules at the time. Of course clothing rules have tightened up a lot since then. Personally I probably wouldn’t go for a flanno designed jersey, but I know plenty of people who would.

Currently they have limited advanced stock available in size adult small and medium with more sizes to come soon.

Check ’em out.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Rizen “Phaze 1” jerseys are our entry level jersey with great quality at a great price. This jersey provides the essentials needed for riding at an affordable price. Regardless if you are a beginner or a veteran, this jersey was created to meet the demands. The Phaze 1 jersey has a lightweight waffle type fabric that has a moisture-wicking main body which helps keep you cool, dry, and comfortable. Phaze 1 has incorporated lightweight arm cuffs that provide a precise fit, without feeling restricted, and a drop tail design that keeps the jersey tucked in to avoid snagging.

Phaze 1 Jersey Features:

// Lightweight, moisture wicking, breathable fabric for superior heat management

// Soft main body fabric provides comfort and a lightweight fit

// Racer fit designed to enhance rider performance and comfort

// Drop tail at the back of the jerseys so they stay tucked in and won’t snag

// Traditional Round collar

// Mini athletic cuffs to stop bunching and added comfort

// Dyed or Sublimated graphic panels for rich and vibrant colour

// Design to be mixed and match with most styles

