Oakley Remake of Bob Marley’s Iconic One Love Single Celebrates the Universal Love of Sport

PERFORMED BY SINGER-SONGWRITER CELESTE AND CO-WRITTEN BY TEAM OAKLEY ATHLETES, THE OFFICIAL TRACK AND MUSIC VIDEO HONOR THE POWER OF SPORT TO UPLIFT THE GLOBAL COMMUNITY

Today, Oakley® unveils a powerful remake of Bob Marley’s iconic anthem – One Love – as part of the brand’s 2020 For the Love of Sport Campaign. The official release aims to inspire hope and positivity during a time of uncertainty by celebrating sport, and how it can enlighten and uplift. The reworked verses were co-written by Oakley Athletes including Diamond DeShields, Ryan Sheckler, Oksana Masters, Caroline Buchanan and Ítalo Ferreira. This reinterpretation evolves the classic song into a modern-day love story, amplified by an official music video that showcases a dynamic display of passion and determination as viewers follow athletes’ individual journeys and the way sport has impacted their lives and the people around them.

American-born, British-Jamaican singer-songwriter, Celeste, was selected to perform the song because of her ability to convey a message through her soulful-tones and her mantra to create meaningful music that can make a difference. Most recently, Celeste, won the 2020 Brit Rising Star Award and was named the number one breakthrough act on the BBC Music Sound of 2020 List.

Oakley’s For The Love of Sport campaign honors one of the most universal passions – that of sport. During the writing process, Oakley interviewed those with an intimate connection to sport – its global network of athletes. In conversation, they explored the unifying qualities of sport through their personal journeys, including recent stretches of solitude and peaks of frustration. Their reflections revealed a commonality between them – sport’s ability to push-through boundaries, and overcome adversity, even during the toughest times.

“Sport has the power to evoke emotion, whether participating or spectating”, said Ben Goss, Oakley Global Marketing Director. “And the world is in a fragile place right now. By sharing what drives us and our athletes, this love of sport, our hope is that it can have a positive impact on uplifting the community during these uncertain times.”

The globally recognized One Love track by Bob Marley was a call for unity in 1965 when it was first released, and its message still rings true, 55 years later. The Oakley remake is part of a yearlong celebration of what would be Marley’s 75th birthday in 2020 and it preserves the song’s uplifting chorus and chords that inspired a generation, and refreshes the verses to captivate a contemporary audience.

“Sport, specifically soccer, was my Dad’s second love after music, and it brought him a great deal of joy throughout his life,” said Ziggy Marley. “The world really needs love right now, and we’re thrilled to work with Oakley on this amazing reinterpretation of One Love, so it can be meaningful to a new generation during a time when it’s needed most.”

Oakley’s One Love will debut exclusively on SiriusXM’s Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio channel during a live broadcast with a special introduction from Skip Marley at 8AM PST on August 11, 2020. The official music video will go live simultaneously on Oakley’s YouTube channel and Instagram TV and the song will be available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

For more information on One Love by Celeste for Oakley please visit: Oakley.com.